Patterson man pleads guilty to negligent homicide in girlfriend's death
A Patterson man has pleaded guilty to negligent homicide in the February 2015 death of his girlfriend, who died two weeks after the suspect allegedly beat her.
Louisiana Connections Academy currently has 200 openings in grades K-12. Families are welcomed to switch enrollment now or enroll for the 2017-18 school year.
Wilson’s Boat Landing in Patterson will close beginning Monday and remain closed up to 120 days for ramp improvements, a St. Mary Parish government news release said.
Detectives are seeking information on this truck believed to be involved in a theft Jan. 16 at an Amelia business. Anyone who may have information on the crime is asked to contact the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-384-1622, 337-828-1960, or through the Contact Us link at www.stmaryso.com. You can remain anonymous. (Submitted)
Detectives are asking for the public help to get information on a Jan.
The St. Mary Chamber of Commerce welcomes its newest member, Tiger Island Handyman LLC, owned locally by Gregory Guarisco.
Staff Report
LAFAYETTE — Officials with One Acadiana have made no secret as to the two-year-old organization’s top priority, the completion of the I-49 South project.
I was reminded this past weekend about one of the many reasons why it is great to live in Louisiana.
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Morgan City Public Library launches its early child literacy program “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten” today for families with children of any age up to 5.
Morgan City officials are one step closer to adopting the city’s revised flood insurance maps, but the adoption will be mostly a formality in order to meet a federal deadline and won’t affect resid
The Berwick High School Panthers defeated North Vermilion, 60-53, in Berwick Tuesday in a District 8-3A contest.
Watch Sunday's parade down Main Street from start to finish.
Mary Thompson, a florist at Bonnie’s Bouquets and Bakery in Patterson, presented the program, “Beauty of Fresh Flowers,” at the Jan. 17 Patterson Garden Club meeting.
