Boil water advisory Patterson to east of Franklin
A boil water advisory has been issued for St. Mary Parish Waterworks Dist. 5. The district encompasses the area from Red Cypress Road in Patterson to the east side of Franklin including Calumet, Verdunville, Centerville and Garden City.

New CEO arrives at FFH
Franklin Foundation Hospital is currently under new management after Stephanie Atkins-Guidry accepted the position of Chief Executive Officer of the facility after a months-long process to replace interim CEO Craig Cudworth.
Board: Keep Bayou Chene in coastal plan
St. Mary Levee District commissioners will submit a formal request for the Bayou Chene Flood Control and Diversion Project’s inclusion in the state’s coastal master plan, weeks after the project was left out of a draft version of the plan.

Cleco recognized for response

Mon, 2017-01-16 07:46

Jeff Baudier, Cleco’s chief marketing and development officer, accepts the Emergency Assistance Award from EEI president, Tom Kuhn.

Cleco was recently recognized by Edison Electric Institute (EEI) with an Emergency Assistance Award for its work in assisting Georgia Power with power restoration after Hurricane Matthew caused his

Atchafalaya Basin Program project to begin at Wilson’s Landing

Fri, 2017-01-13 16:26

The state Department of Natural Resources’ Atchafalaya Basin Program announced Friday the start of an improvements project at Wilson’s Landing boat launch facility in the Patterson area. Wilson’s Landing is located at the southern end of the Atchafalaya Basin in Patterson. (Submitted)

The state Department of Natural Resources’ Atchafalaya Basin Program announced Friday the start of an improvements project at Wilson’s Landing boat launch facility in the Patterson area, according

Cajun baseball begins spring preps

With the start of the spring semester Wednesday, the defending Sun Belt Champion Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns baseball team resumed preparations for the 2017 season with spring practice at M.L.

New Orleans' women's hoops returns to Lakefront Arena to host Sam Houston State
Louisiana College returns to action Thursday against Belhaven
Berwick wins 1st district game in nearly four years

Mini Meat Loaves

½ cup ketchup

2 Tbsp. packed brown sugar

1 lb. lean ground beef

½ lb. ground pork

½ cup baking mix

¼ tsp. pepper

¼ cup onion, finely chopped

Birth Announcements
Photo of mom in body bag infuriates grieving daughter

Franklin Foundation Hospital is currently under new management after Stephanie Atkins-Guidry accepted the position of Chief Executive Officer of the facility after a months-long process to replace

NANCY HARRIS CARTER
THELMA BALLET CHATMAN
SHARON SMITH
ARVILLE LEJEUNE JR.

