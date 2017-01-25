Berwick High School's Donald Tillman dribbles while defended by a North Vermilion player. Berwick won the District 8-3A contest, 60-53. (The Daily Review/Corwin Murray)

Berwick Panthers defeat North Vermilion, 60-53
The Berwick High School Panthers defeated North Vermilion, 60-53, in Berwick Tuesday in a District 8-3A contest. Berwick outscored the Patriots in three of the four quarter. Berwick led 14-10 after a quarter of play, 24-23 at halftime and 39-34 after three quarters.

Gertrude Thibodaux, 3, reads through the pages of a book Tuesday at the Morgan City Public Library after being registered early for the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program. (The Daily Review/Shea Drake)

Library begins 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten
Morgan City Public Library launches its early child literacy program “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten” today for families with children of any age up to 5. The program is a nationwide challenge that encourages parents and caregivers to read aloud regularly to their children.

Brock Moneaux, above, accepts the award in the Homemaking Division for Grand Champion Exhibitor, while Ethan Clements, below, accepts the award in the Homemaking Division for Reserve Champion Exhibitor. Both were participating in the St. Mary Parish Junior Fair and Livestock show last weekend.

Parish Fair awardees

Detectives seek info on Amelia business theft

Wed, 2017-01-25 11:17

Detectives are seeking information on this truck believed to be involved in a theft Jan. 16 at an Amelia business. Anyone who may have information on the crime is asked to contact the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-384-1622, 337-828-1960, or through the Contact Us link at www.stmaryso.com. You can remain anonymous. (Submitted)

Detectives are asking for the public help to get information on a Jan.

Lumberjills beat Franklin, 39-31, to break losing streak
West St. Mary area high school sports

Florist Mary Thompson of Bonnie’s Bouquets and Bakery in Patterson was the guest presenter at the Patterson Garden Club meeting Jan. 17. She presented the program, “Beauty of Fresh Flowers,” by sharing new trends in wrist corsages and bouquets.
—Submitted Photos

Patterson Garden Club meeting held

Mary Thompson, a florist at Bonnie’s Bouquets and Bakery in Patterson, presented the program, “Beauty of Fresh Flowers,” at the Jan. 17 Patterson Garden Club meeting.

Wife wonders if counseling will help husband mature
St. Mary AARP holds January meeting

BRENDA B. GREEN

September 30, 1941 — January 23, 2017

LA THI VU
LaWANDA FAYE BURRELL
MARY ANN DESLATTE
BRUCE CHARLES CRONIER

