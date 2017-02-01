St. Mary Parish Consolidated Gravity Drainage District 2 held a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday for the Lake End Park to Justa Street section of the Morgan City Levee Improvements Project. The ceremony was held at the Cajun Coast welcome center. Contractor, Phylway Construction of Thibodaux, has 400 days, excluding rain days, to complete the $8.1 million portion of the levee project. (The Daily Review/Zachary Fitzgerald)