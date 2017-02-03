Officials say flood victims are drowning in red tape
YOUNGSVILLE – Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and other state officials are asking for more federal money to help Louisiana residents recovering from the devastating March and August floods.
Ashley Anslum, above, was presented the award for Swine, Champion AOB, at the St. Mary Parish Junior Fair and Livestock Show. Below, Alex Lovell received awards for Champion Gray Brahman Bull, Supreme Champion Bull, Champion Gray Brahman Influence Bull, Supreme Champion Heifer and Champion Senior Showman Beef.
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Thursday, Feb. 2
A 19-year-old Morgan City man was booked Thursday on a warrant charging him with carnal knowledge of a 14-year-old girl.
The camera didn't pick up all the letters in this warning sign Thursday on U.S. 90, but drivers got the message. work to install J-turns to replace crossovers between Calumet and Patterson on U.S. 90, with narrow or closed portions of lanes, and new 45 mph limits continues with the potential to slow traffic. Meanwhile, overpass work at Franklin is diverting traffic on eastbound U.S. 90, and the construction of an overpass at Four Corners continues to narrow lanes and reduce traffic to 55 mph. (The Daily Review/Bill Decker)
The work to install J-turns to replace crossovers between Calumet and Patterson on U.S.
Tri-City area dental professionals encourage parents to begin preventive dental care as early as the infancy age range.
Louisiana Association of Business and Industry President Stephen Waguespack will be the guest speaker at Monday’s St. Mary Industrial Group in Morgan City.
BAKE SALE
Sponsored by Spectacular X-Plosive Steppaz 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 4-5 at Stage, Morgan City.
Two people were arrested on several drug charges after Morgan City police found marijuana, other drugs and guns inside an Allison Street home, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.
Hattie Watts Make-A-Difference Club members designed and assembled bags of treats to show appreciation for Patterson police oficers’ efforts to keep our community safe.
Neal Thibodaux and Anthony Bias were recognized as J.B. Maitland Elementary School's Readers of the Month for December.
The Morgan City Lady Tigers will make the four-plus hour road trip to north Louisiana to face North DeSoto in Division III first-round playoff action Friday.
Watch Sunday's parade down Main Street from start to finish.
Leilani Naniloa Hardee and Christopher Lee Adams were united in holy matrimony at Patterson United Methodist Church at 7 p.m. on Jan. 14. The Rev.
Helen Gabriel Hatcherson, 92, a native and resident of Baldwin, died Saturday at 3:50 a.m. at Franklin Health Care Center.
