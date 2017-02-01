Before the start of school, these Bayou Vista Elementary fourth-graders, from left, Luis Arias, Annabel Adams and Sophia Besse read quietly while their teachers monitor students during morning duty. (The Daily Review/Shea Drake)

Honor for Bayou Vista Elementary: School nominated for Blue Ribbon award
Bayou Vista Elementary School is one of six schools statewide nominated as a National Blue Ribbon School by State Superintendent John White. The school was nominated as an exemplary high performing school.

Awards from the St. Mary Parish Junior Fair and Livestock Show included, at top, Addie Lovell for Champion Red Brahman Influence Heifer and Champion Intermediate Showman Beef; below, Kennedi Chauvin, Goat Champion Pygme Doe.

Parish fair awards

The Patterson High School football team was recognized during the school's fall sports awards ceremony Monday. Award recipients include, front row from left, Christian Soria, Dajon Richard and Zachary Burke. Standing, from left, are Treylon Bennett, Kai Schexnayder, Kaylon Bruno, Jordan Butler, Brad Beaubouef and Irvin Celestine. Not pictured are Deondre Diggs, Khyri Harris, Aarion Hartman, Hector Tolento, Dontre Nicholas, Tyric Garrett, Dariont'e Brown, Matthew Dardeau and Dillan Giandelone. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)

Patterson High School recognizes Fall Sports awards winners
Patterson High School recognized its football, volleyball, swimming and dance team during its Fall Sports Award ceremony Monday at the school. Academic and athletic all-district awards were among the awards handed out in football and volleyball, while dance team and swimming team members received letterman awards.

Drainage district breaks ground on $8.1 million levee project

Wed, 2017-02-01 09:00

St. Mary Parish Consolidated Gravity Drainage District 2 held a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday for the Lake End Park to Justa Street section of the Morgan City Levee Improvements Project. The ceremony was held at the Cajun Coast welcome center. Contractor, Phylway Construction of Thibodaux, has 400 days, excluding rain days, to complete the $8.1 million portion of the levee project. (The Daily Review/Zachary Fitzgerald)

After several years of planning, design and engineering work, construction is officially underway on a major portion of the Morgan City Levee Improvements Project, the result of which will lower re

CHS Lady Bulldogs edge CCHS Eagles

CHS Lady Bulldogs edge CCHS Lady Eagles CENTERVILLE _The Centerville Lady Bulldogs slipped past the Central Catholic of Morgan City Lady Eagles 41-38 here Tuesday in District 7-1A action at the CHS

WSM Wolfpack hang on to top Jeanerette Tigers
Centerville High sweeps Central Catholic in 7-1A
Patterson High School recognizes Fall Sports awards winners

Krewe of Nike ball is Feb. 4

Patrick Carmichael and Grace Granger will bid farewell as King and Queen Nike XLV during the children’s Krewe of Nike tableau on Saturday. The annual event will begin at 7 p.m.

Area births announced
Area births announced
Well-Ahead Louisiana, restaurants work to provide healthy dining options

JANICE E. OSBURN

Janice E. Osburn, 72, a native of Biloxi, Mississippi, and a longtime resident of Stephensville, passed away Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, with her family by her side.

RONNIE BLACK
CHARLES BROUSSARD
CHARLES MELVIN BROUSSARD
FLORA MAE BOUTTE (GREEN) IRELAND

