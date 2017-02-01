Beautiful day for a walk
The Patterson High School football team was recognized during the school's fall sports awards ceremony Monday. Award recipients include, front row from left, Christian Soria, Dajon Richard and Zachary Burke. Standing, from left, are Treylon Bennett, Kai Schexnayder, Kaylon Bruno, Jordan Butler, Brad Beaubouef and Irvin Celestine. Not pictured are Deondre Diggs, Khyri Harris, Aarion Hartman, Hector Tolento, Dontre Nicholas, Tyric Garrett, Dariont'e Brown, Matthew Dardeau and Dillan Giandelone. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
The Daily Review will begin new hours of operation beginning Monday, Feb. 6, according to Publisher Allan Von Werder.
BLACK HISTORY
Program at New Salem Baptist Church, 1412 Cherry St., Patterson, 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 19. Speaker Eugene P. Foulcard, Franklin.
Morgan City Rotary Club members hosted Berwick High School students Nicholas Levergne, Seth Chapman and Caitlyn Perera at a recent luncheon where the students spoke about their current school activ
Staff Report
Bollinger Shipyards LLC has announced the delivery of the M/V Cole Guidry, an 80-foot, 2,000 horsepower inland towboat to Lorris G. Towing of Cut Off.
That’s the buzzword coming from the fourth floor of the State Capitol these days, which is where Gov. John Bel Edwards and his staff work.
Bayou Vista Elementary School is one of six schools statewide nominated as a National Blue Ribbon School by State Superintendent John White.
St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:
St. Mary Parish Consolidated Gravity Drainage District 2 held a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday for the Lake End Park to Justa Street section of the Morgan City Levee Improvements Project. The ceremony was held at the Cajun Coast welcome center. Contractor, Phylway Construction of Thibodaux, has 400 days, excluding rain days, to complete the $8.1 million portion of the levee project. (The Daily Review/Zachary Fitzgerald)
After several years of planning, design and engineering work, construction is officially underway on a major portion of the Morgan City Levee Improvements Project, the result of which will lower re
CHS Lady Bulldogs edge CCHS Lady Eagles CENTERVILLE _The Centerville Lady Bulldogs slipped past the Central Catholic of Morgan City Lady Eagles 41-38 here Tuesday in District 7-1A action at the CHS
Watch Sunday's parade down Main Street from start to finish.
Patrick Carmichael and Grace Granger will bid farewell as King and Queen Nike XLV during the children’s Krewe of Nike tableau on Saturday. The annual event will begin at 7 p.m.
Janice E. Osburn, 72, a native of Biloxi, Mississippi, and a longtime resident of Stephensville, passed away Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, with her family by her side.
