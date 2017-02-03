The Morgan City High School Lady Tigers will begin postseason play today when they travel to face North DeSoto. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)

MCHS girls soccer travels to North DeSoto Friday
The Morgan City Lady Tigers will make the four-plus hour road trip to north Louisiana to face North DeSoto in Division III first-round playoff action Friday. Morgan City finished the regular season with a 6-15-2 overall mark and a 2-6 record in District 6-III play, good enough for fourth place.

Dental hygienist Nichole Nelkin examines 11-year-old patient Alexa Chaisson’s teeth during a routine dental cleaning visit at the office of Jane Birriel in Morgan City. (The Daily Review/Shea Drake)

Dentists: Take care of kids' teeth
Tri-City area dental professionals encourage parents to begin preventive dental care as early as the infancy age range. February is National Children’s Dental Health month. According to the Bayou District Dental Association, children’s teeth are meant to last a lifetime.

Ashley Anslum, above, was presented the award for Swine, Champion AOB, at the St. Mary Parish Junior Fair and Livestock Show. Below, Alex Lovell received awards for Champion Gray Brahman Bull, Supreme Champion Bull, Champion Gray Brahman Influence Bull, Supreme Champion Heifer and Champion Senior Showman Beef.

Parish fair awards presented

They get the message

Fri, 2017-02-03 10:20

The camera didn't pick up all the letters in this warning sign Thursday on U.S. 90, but drivers got the message. work to install J-turns to replace crossovers between Calumet and Patterson on U.S. 90, with narrow or closed portions of lanes, and new 45 mph limits continues with the potential to slow traffic. Meanwhile, overpass work at Franklin is diverting traffic on eastbound U.S. 90, and the construction of an overpass at Four Corners continues to narrow lanes and reduce traffic to 55 mph. (The Daily Review/Bill Decker)

The work to install J-turns to replace crossovers between Calumet and Patterson on U.S.

Fri, 2017-02-03 10:06

Tri-City area dental professionals encourage parents to begin preventive dental care as early as the infancy age range.

Bowling report
Berwick Lady Panthers win first match of season

Hardee-Adams exchange vows Jan. 14

Leilani Naniloa Hardee and Christopher Lee Adams were united in holy matrimony at Patterson United Methodist Church at 7 p.m. on Jan. 14. The Rev.

More area births announced by Teche Regional
HELEN GABRIEL HATCHERSON

Helen Gabriel Hatcherson, 92, a native and resident of Baldwin, died Saturday at 3:50 a.m. at Franklin Health Care Center.

CASS JAMES OUBRE
OLIVER WILLIAMS
OLIVER EUGENE WILLIAMS
MURRAY PAUL MITCHELL

