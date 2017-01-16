Boil water advisory Patterson to east of Franklin
- Read more about Boil water advisory Patterson to east of Franklin
- Log in to post comments
Registration for the Bayou Beaux Art and Dance Summer Arts Program will be Saturday, Feb. 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the city council room in City Hall.
Cleco was recently recognized by Edison Electric Institute (EEI) with an Emergency Assistance Award for its work in assisting Georgia Power with power restoration after Hurricane Matthew caused his
Dr. Shane K. Bernard will present a program on his latest book entitled Teche: A History of Louisiana’s Most Famous Bayou on Saturday Jan.
Three candidates have qualified for the March 25 election to fill an open seat on the St. Mary Parish Council.
The state Department of Natural Resources’ Atchafalaya Basin Program announced Friday the start of an improvements project at Wilson’s Landing boat launch facility in the Patterson area, according
A Morgan City man was one of two Louisiana men sentenced Friday for their roles in a prescription drug fraud scheme in Pennsylvania that both men pleaded guilty to in September 2016, according to a
Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be observed on Monday. Due to the holiday, area municipal and parish offices will be closed.
The St. Mary Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting Wednesday for Labco Batteries, 7200 La. 182 East in Morgan City. Cutting the ribbon is store owner Lee Babin.
A 32-year-old Berwick woman was arrested on multiple drug charges Thursday after authorities located methamphetamine, LSD, marijuana and several types of pills inside a Berwick home, St.
With the start of the spring semester Wednesday, the defending Sun Belt Champion Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns baseball team resumed preparations for the 2017 season with spring practice at M.L.
Watch Sunday's parade down Main Street from start to finish.
½ cup ketchup
2 Tbsp. packed brown sugar
1 lb. lean ground beef
½ lb. ground pork
½ cup baking mix
¼ tsp. pepper
¼ cup onion, finely chopped
Franklin Foundation Hospital is currently under new management after Stephanie Atkins-Guidry accepted the position of Chief Executive Officer of the facility after a months-long process to replace
Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874
Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255