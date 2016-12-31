Pontoon barge taken in Morgan City
St. Mary Parish Assessor Jarrod K. Longman, left, takes the oath of office Thursday administered by Morgan City Court Judge Kim Stansbury. Longman was re-elected unopposed to a third term in office which runs through Dec. 31, 2020.
Chad Boudreaux and daughters, Aubrey, 7, and Kaylee, 4, shop for fireworks Wednesday at Burley Fireworks in Bayou Vista. A new parish law allows certain fireworks to be sold and set off during certain times of the year including the New Year holiday. According to the ordinance, fireworks may be used, set off or shot from Dec. 15 to Jan. 1 from the hours of 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Additional hours of fireworks use will be allowed from 10 p.m. Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. Jan. 1. (The Daily Review/Zachary Fitzgerald)
D.J. Robicheaux
(Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Wade Gussman Photography)
Some east St. Mary developments this year seemed downright ragged with age.
WATCH SERVICE
For New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, at 10 p.m. at St. Luke Baptist Church, 1709 Harry D. St. Patterson. Public invited.
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
M C Bank recently made a donation to Crossing Place Church’s Dec. 11 Community event, Christmas in the Park. They estimated about 1,800 people attended.
Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrests:
Franklin will begin installing an advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) and an advanced meter reading (AMR) system from Utility Metering Solutions, A Division of XtraLight (UMS).
Residents in parts of St. Mary Parish may shoot fireworks to celebrate the new year, thanks to a law the parish council passed this summer.
The murder trial for Justin Edward Patterson, whose first trial ended in a hung jury, has been reset for March, according to St. Mary Parish clerk of court records.
With six players in double figures, the University of New Orleans women’s basketball team posted the highest single-game point total and largest margin of victory in program history as the Privatee
Watch Sunday's parade down Main Street from start to finish.
Looking to get back into working out after a lengthy or perhaps a lifelong hiatus but feeling intimidated at the thought of squatting alongside hand-standing people at a CrossFit?
