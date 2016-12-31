St. Mary Parish Assessor Jarrod K. Longman, left, takes the oath of office Thursday administered by Morgan City Court Judge Kim Stansbury. Longman was re-elected unopposed to a third term in office which runs through Dec. 31, 2020.

Longman takes 3rd term oath

Chad Boudreaux and daughters, Aubrey, 7, and Kaylee, 4, shop for fireworks Wednesday at Burley Fireworks in Bayou Vista. A new parish law allows certain fireworks to be sold and set off during certain times of the year including the New Year holiday. According to the ordinance, fireworks may be used, set off or shot from Dec. 15 to Jan. 1 from the hours of 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Additional hours of fireworks use will be allowed from 10 p.m. Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. Jan. 1. (The Daily Review/Zachary Fitzgerald)

Officials stress firework safety for celebrations
Residents in parts of St. Mary Parish may shoot fireworks to celebrate the new year, thanks to a law the parish council passed this summer. But officials encourage people to take safety precautions to make sure no one gets hurt.

D.J. Robicheaux
(Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Wade Gussman Photography)

Area players, coaches will participate in Max Emfinger All-American Bowl Game Classic
Six Tri-City area senior football players and two coaches have been chosen to represent the area Saturday in Hammond at the Max Emfinger All-American Bowl Game Classic.

Top stories of 2016

Fri, 2016-12-30 11:35

M.D. Shannon Elementary Principal Shantell Toups, right photo, hugs students goodbye May 26, the day when Shannon dismissed classes for good.

Some east St. Mary developments this year seemed downright ragged with age.

Thu, 2016-12-29 10:00

Residents in parts of St. Mary Parish may shoot fireworks to celebrate the new year, thanks to a law the parish council passed this summer.

