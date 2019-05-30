Word millionaires in Bayou Vista

Bayou Vista Elementary teachers and students who became Word Millionaires this 2018-19 school year are pictured. This is part of the Accelerated Reader enhancement program known as “AR." Recognition is given to those who read over a million words. Faculty members pictured are, from left: Cindy Chaisson, Sherry LaJaunie, Alma Lozano, Jamie Guidry and Karrie Lipari. Students: Ella Billiot, Aiden Teague, Aubree Derise and Gavin Darby.

