Wheel House for Oct. 24

Wed, 10/24/2018 - 10:42am

HALLELUJAH
Morning Glory Ministries hosts Hallelujah Night from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31. Features free food, cake walk and prizes. For info call Maria Beltran, 504-782-9235.

MEET THE AUTHOR
Program featuring Rita Monette from 10 a.m. to noon and 2-5 p.m., Nov. 9, at Morgan City Public Library, 220 Everett St. Monette is author of “The Nikki Landry Swamp Legends,” a series for readers ages 7 to middle school. Public welcome. For info call 985-380-4646.

PILGRIM GROVE
Baptist Church celebrating its pastor’s anniversary at 3 p.m. Nov. 11. Guest speaker the Rev. Hendry Johnson, Morning Glory Ministries.

OLDER ADULTS
Nutrition Program “Eat Smart, Live Strong,” presented by LSU AgCenter Agent Jessica Randazzo, at 1 p.m. Nov. 14, at Morgan City Public Library, 220 Everett St. Public welcome. For info call 985-380-4646.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2018