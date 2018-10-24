Wheel House for Oct. 24

HALLELUJAH

Morning Glory Ministries hosts Hallelujah Night from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31. Features free food, cake walk and prizes. For info call Maria Beltran, 504-782-9235.

MEET THE AUTHOR

Program featuring Rita Monette from 10 a.m. to noon and 2-5 p.m., Nov. 9, at Morgan City Public Library, 220 Everett St. Monette is author of “The Nikki Landry Swamp Legends,” a series for readers ages 7 to middle school. Public welcome. For info call 985-380-4646.

PILGRIM GROVE

Baptist Church celebrating its pastor’s anniversary at 3 p.m. Nov. 11. Guest speaker the Rev. Hendry Johnson, Morning Glory Ministries.

OLDER ADULTS

Nutrition Program “Eat Smart, Live Strong,” presented by LSU AgCenter Agent Jessica Randazzo, at 1 p.m. Nov. 14, at Morgan City Public Library, 220 Everett St. Public welcome. For info call 985-380-4646.