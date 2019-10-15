Wheel House for Oct. 15

SACRED HEART

Thrift Store, corner of Second and South Railroad, Morgan City, open 8:30-11 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 16-17 with Halloween costumes for $2, and fall and winter clothing. All proceeds benefit people in need.

TOOTSIE ROLL

Holy Cross Knights of Columbus 12179 annual Tootsie Roll Drive Friday and Saturday, Oct. 18-19, intersection of U.S. 90 and La. 70. Hours: 1-5 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Proceeds distributed to St. Mary Parish Special Olympics and St. Mary Parish Center of Hope.

GUMBO COOK OFF

Hosted by St. Andrew Knights of Columbus Council 8371 Sunday, Oct. 20, at St. Andrew Church hall, Amelia. Competition begins at 7 a.m. Serving begins at 11 a.m. Cost: $8 for all you can eat gumbo and potato salad, and one drink. Prizes: Judges Choice and People’s Choice awards. Ladies Altar Society will host a donation baked goods table.

MEN’S DAY

Hosted by Men’s Department of Mount Zion Baptist Church, 507 Fourth St., Morgan City, 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. Guest speaker the Rev. Ivy Wilson, Second Missionary and New Mt. Zion Baptist churches. Public invited.