MAITLAND

Elementary PTO 20th annual Shrimp Gumbo set 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at Maitland, 1907 Federal Ave., Morgan City. Take out only. Menu: gumbo, potato salad and roll. Tickets, $7, at the school office Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Baked goods sold. This is the PTO’s last gumbo fundraiser.