Wheel House for Oct. 13

BARBECUE

Second Missionary Baptist Church, 401 Fifth St., Morgan City, barbecue dinner 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14. Menu: barbecued pork chop or chicken, baked pork and beans, potato salad, dessert and soda. This is in appreciation of church musicians Travis Short and Harlie Francis. Donation $7. Will deliver. Call 985-714-6250.

PHS CLASS OF ’67

Holding a 50-year reunion luncheon at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild. RSVP via call or text, 985-518-5332.

BAKED CHICKEN

Bayou Vista Community Fellowship, 1523 Anthony St., Bayou Vista, Youth Department fundraiser noon-1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15. Menu: baked chicken, mashed potatoes, smothered corn, bread and dessert. Cost $6. Take-out only. For info call 985-253-1602.