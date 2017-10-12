Wheel House for Oct. 12

LOCAL AUTHOR
Morgan City Public Library will host a Meet the Author event, 10 a.m., Oct. 20, with local author Bridget Bennett. She will discuss her book, “Healing Touch ... And Other Love Stories.” Free and public welcome. For info call 985-380-4646.

TRUNK OR TREAT
Sponsored by Morgan City Family Church at Morgan City Municipal Auditorium, 728 Myrtle St., 5-7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29. Features special guest Mustang Mike, Morgan City Fire Department fire truck tour, hay ride and hot dogs.

