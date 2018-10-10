Wheel House for Oct. 10

Wed, 10/10/2018 - 10:43am

KC MEETING
Patterson Knights of Columbus Council 1710 meeting Thursday, Oct. 11. Meal at 6 p.m. followed by meeting. Guest speaker Lt Col. John Trevino.

LITERACY BOX
Nicholls Reading Council’s Literacy Box Initiative ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 15, at Paying-it-Forward, 819 Fourth St., Morgan City. Those attending asked to bring children’s books to donate. Literacy Box invites children to donate books they no longer want in exchange for another book they wish to read. Paying-it-Forward will receive and monitor all book donations. Membership in the Nicholls Reading Council is open to all interested in promoting literacy.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2018