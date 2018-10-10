Wheel House for Oct. 10

KC MEETING

Patterson Knights of Columbus Council 1710 meeting Thursday, Oct. 11. Meal at 6 p.m. followed by meeting. Guest speaker Lt Col. John Trevino.

LITERACY BOX

Nicholls Reading Council’s Literacy Box Initiative ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 15, at Paying-it-Forward, 819 Fourth St., Morgan City. Those attending asked to bring children’s books to donate. Literacy Box invites children to donate books they no longer want in exchange for another book they wish to read. Paying-it-Forward will receive and monitor all book donations. Membership in the Nicholls Reading Council is open to all interested in promoting literacy.