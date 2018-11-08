Wheel House for Nov. 8

FALL REVIVAL

At New Zorah Baptist Church, 604 Julia St., Morgan City, 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 14-15. Revivalist the Rev. Kenneth Jackson, Houma. Public welcome.

THANKSGIVING

Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 113 Federal Ave., Morgan City, annual Senior Thanksgiving Dinner is noon, Thursday, Nov. 15. Free and all senior citizens invited.

MEN’S DAY

Service at New Zorah Baptist Church, 604 Julia St., Morgan City, 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 25. Guest minister the Rev. Kenneth Bell, New Orleans. Public welcome.

christmas

Residents of Bernice Street, Morgan City, hosting its 30th Bernice Street Christmas celebration from 5:30-9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8. Santa will visit, entertainment includes a puppet show, choir singing Christmas carols and a train. Refreshment table on site. Walkers welcome. Vehicles driving through enter at Cottonwood Street and exit onto Redwood Street. No parking on Bernice Street. Visitors urged to donate canned goods at Cottonwood entrance for donation to St. Mary Outreach. No bicycles and skateboards for safety reasons.