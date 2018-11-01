Wheel House for Nov. 1

SENIORS

Patterson Community Center hosting its eighth annual Thanksgiving Senior Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, at the Patterson Area Civic Center banquet room. Includes free food, music, games and more. For info or transportation call 985-395-4422.

ADULT CRAFTS

Registration accepted for classes from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Morgan City Recreation Center. Includes knitting, crochet, quilting, beginning sewing and more. Price: $40 for four classes. Must furnish own supplies. Call instructor Yvonne Zwigel, 985-518-0244, to register.

KID’S CRAFTS

Registration accepted for classes from 3:15 to 4:45 p.m. Wednesday at Morgan City Recreation Center. Includes drawing, crafts, beginning sewing, painting, ceramics, wood burning, sand art, bead art and leather crafts. Price: $40 for four classes. Supplies furnished except sewing class must furnish own supplies. Call instructor Yvonne Zwigel, 985-518-0244, to register.