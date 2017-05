Wheel House for May 1

PRAYER

National Day of Prayer 12:10-12:50 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at Everett S. Berry Lighthouse Park, riverfront, Berwick. Public invited.

MOTHER’S DAY

Brunch at Joy Fellowship Ministry, 710 Third St., Morgan City, 11 a.m. May 13. Theme: “One of a Kind.” For info call Minister Lashome, 985-713-2552.

SANDWICHES

Patterson United Methodist Church, 1204 Main St., Chicken Salad Sandwich Fundraiser 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 17. Cost $2.50. Deliveries available for orders of 10 or more. Call 985-395-5333. If no answer leave name and call back number.

AARP DANCE

Saturday, May 20 from 7-11 p.m., at St. Mary Senior Citizens Center, 4014 Chennault St., Morgan City. Music by Anytime Band. Tickets: advance, $8; at door, $12. For info call 985-384-2277.