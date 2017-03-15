Wheel House for March 15

BSA BARBECUE

Patterson Boy Scouts Troop 41 and Cub Pack 339, sponsored by Patterson Knights of Columbus, annual Barbecue Hamburger Fundraiser is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at Patterson Junior High School cafeteria. Tickets, $5 for a burger and bag of chips, are available through scouts. Scouts selling tickets at Walmart, Bayou Vista, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 18.

EGG HUNT

Family Affair organization fourth annual Community Easter Egg Hunt is 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15, at Cherry Street Park, Patterson. Egg hunt at 1 p.m. Community welcome. For info or to make a donation, call Sandra Grogan, 985-519-5489 or Allise Jennings, 985-714-1070.

LIONS CLUB

Applications for Louisiana Lions Club Camp, north of Leesville, being accepted for youth with pulmonary disorders; mild mentally challenged, ages 8-19; diabetes, ages 6-14; and visual, hearing and orthopedically impaired, ages 7-19. Camp opens May 28. No cost to parents. For info on exact dates, length, activities or more call Dianne Baillargeon, Morgan City Lions Club, at 985-399-6068. Info online at www.lionscamp.org.