Wheel House for Jan. 2

FEEDING PROGRAM

Hosted by Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 113 Federal Ave., Morgan City, at noon Saturday, Jan. 5, for the needy and senior citizens. For info call 985-384-6800.

BERWICK

Housing Authority taking applications for all units from 8:15-11 a.m. and 1:15-3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10 and 17. Must bring birth certificates and Social Security cards for all members of the household, picture ID for all members over 18 and current proof of income. For info call 985-385-1546.

DR. KING

Celebration sponsored by Patterson Civic Organization at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 21 at Good Hope Baptist Church, 908 Washington St., Patterson. Guest speaker Judge Lori Landry. Theme: “Justice, Oh Justice, Where are you?” March follows to Carr-Roberson American Legion, Taft Street, where a family and friends social is set. Public invited.