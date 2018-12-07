Wheel House for Dec. 7

CHRISTMAS TREE

Wedell-Williams Aviation and Cypress Sawmill Museum, housed by Louisiana State Museum — Patterson, hosting its 23rd annual Christmas Tree Festival Open House 5:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 11. Public invited for an old-fashioned Christmas celebration with refreshments, Christmas trees decorated by area schools and organizations. Awards presented for best decorated trees. Access to the museum available through Kemper Williams Park. For info call 985-399-1268.