Wheel House for Dec. 6

CHRISTMAS

Program at New Zorah Baptist Church, 604 Julia St., Morgan City, 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9.

UNITY PRAYER

Area pastors host Community/Unity Prayer Service at 6 p.m. Tuesdays. Dec. 11 meeting at Golden Hands Ministry, 345 Southeast Blvd., Bayou Vista. Public invited.

LIGHT A TREE

The American Cancer Society and M C Bank invites the public to its Christmas Tree Lighting Open House for its Love Lights a Tree fundraiser from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13, at M C Bank, 1210 Brashear Ave., Morgan City. The event is to remember and honor those touched by cancer. Christmas tree ornaments may be purchased to honor a loved one or friend. Donations go to ACS. For info on how to purchase an ornament or to RSVP for the open house call Frances Dupre, 985-384-2100.

NEW YEAR’S EVE

Dance sponsored by St. Mary AARP from 8 p.m. to midnight, Dec. 31, at St. Mary Senior Citizens Center, 4014 Chennault St., Morgan City. Music by Tee Nah Nah. Tickets $10. Call 985-384-2277.