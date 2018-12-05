Wheel House for Dec. 5

MT. PILGRIM
Baptist Church, 113 Federal Ave., Morgan City, celebrating its pastor, the Rev. C.F. Smith’s 54-year anniversary at 3 p.m. Dec. 9. Guest speaker the Rev. Lionel J. Griffin, Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Thibodaux. Public invited.

2-DAY GUMBO
Little Zion Baptist Church, 2746 Sixth St., Berwick, selling gumbo dinners 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 8-9. Saturday: chicken and sausage gumbo; Sunday: seafood gumbo; both include rice, potato salad, crackers/roll, dessert and drink. Donation $10. To order call 985-385-6233 or 985-498-7668.

