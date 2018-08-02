Wheel House for Aug. 2

SCHOOL SUPPLIES

A Youth Explosion and School Supplies event hosted by Morning Glory Ministries at Siracusa Community Center at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4. Youth talents and gifts displayed. Youth Speaker: Ach’sch James of Children of God Church. For info call 985-253-0921.

CONCERT

First Baptist Church, 1621 Main St., Patterson, hosting The Southern Plainsmen concert at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 5. Food and fellowship follow service. Public invited.

RE-ENTRY

Information conference from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8, at West St. Mary Civic Center, 1472 La. 318, Jeanerette. Cost $20. Information on Louisiana Criminal Justice System, how to have safer neighborhoods and better citizens. For info call Program Director Wilfred Johnson, 337-256-6856; Sherman Ledet, 985-518-4625 or Ann Pool, 985-255-1364. Conference is for the Southwest Region that includes St. Mary.

AARP DANCE

St. Mary AARP Saturday Night Dance from 7-11 p.m. Aug. 11 at St. Mary Senior Citizens Center, 4014 Chennault St., Morgan City. Music by Tet Dur. Tickets $8. For info call 985-384-2277.