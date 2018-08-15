Wheel House for Aug. 15

SENIOR CITIZENS

Invited to a free Senior Citizens Seminar 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21, at Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel’s Pavilion, Charenton. Lunch provided. Guest speaker Attorney General Jeff Landry. Presented by District Attorney Bo Duhe. Reservations required, call St. Mary Community Action Agency, 985-384-7446 or St. Mary AARP, 985-384-2277.

PILGRIM GROVE

Baptist Church, 398 Greenwood Road, Morgan City, celebrating its anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26. Guest speaker the Rev. Patrick Jones, Good Hope Baptist Church, Patterson.