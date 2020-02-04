Two arrested after fight at Morgan City business

Two men were arrested after one man confronted another at a Morgan City business, was knocked unconscious and struck by a second assailant until he required medical treatment, Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair said in a news release.

—Aaron M. Dugas, 22, of Bayou Drive in Pierre Part, was arrested at 2:21 a.m. Sunday on a charge of disturbing the peace fighting.

—Jacob T. Dugas, 33, of Bayou Drive in Pierre Part, was arrested at 2:21 a.m. Sunday on a charge of simple battery.

Officers were dispatched to a local business on La. 182 about a fight and they located a person lying on the ground with injuries to their head and face. During the officer’s investigation, it was learned the victim with injuries had confronted Aaron Dugas. Aaron Dugas struck the individual, knocking him to the ground. The fall caused the victim to hit his head on the concrete, knocking him unconscious. While the individual was lying unconscious another individual, Jacob Dugas, struck the victim several times in the face. Both, Aaron Dugas and Jacob Dugas were jailed. The victim was transported to a medical facility for treatment.

Blair also reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 90 calls of service and the following arrests were made:

—Charmine Louise Cotton, 35, of Engerson Street in Houma, was arrested at 10:15 a.m. Friday on a charge of simple battery. Cotton, who was already an inmate at the Morgan City Police Department, struck another inmate while incarcerated. She was jailed.

—Jacolbi Jaron Francois, 22, of Cypress Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:49 p.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to appear. Officers came into contact with Francois while investigating a crash on U.S. 90. A warrants check revealed the 16th District Court held an active warrant for his arrest. He was jailed.

—Jennifer Lee Sauce, 42, of Canal Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1 a.m. Saturday on a warrant for two counts failure to appear. Officers were called to a disturbance on La. 70 and came into contact with Sauce. A computer check revealed the City Court of Morgan City held active warrants for her arrest. She was jailed.

—Charles Bilkey, 61, of Carol Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 9:50 a.m. Saturday on charges of disturbing the peace intoxicated and resisting an officer. Officers were called to a local business on La. 182 about a disturbance and came into contact with Bilkey. He was identified by management as the person who was causing the disturbance. Officers observed Bilkey was in an intoxicated condition and continued to cause a disturbance while officers were on the scene. Officers attempted to arrest Bilkey, but he pulled away. He was jailed.

—Chasity Katrina Butler, 40, of Williams Street in Patterson, was arrested at 12:15 p.m. Sunday on a warrant for failure to appear. Butler was transferred from St. Mary Law Enforcement Center and booked on an active warrant held by the City Court of Morgan City. She was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith advised that the Sheriff’s Office responded to 94 complaints and the following arrests were made:

—Eloy Gerardo Martinez Jr., 26, of Palo Blanco Drive in Palmview, Texas, was arrested at 6:22 p.m. Saturday on charges of driving under suspension and driving left of center. He was jailed and later released on a $1,250 bond.

—Branden Ledet, 38, of Park Avenue in Houma, was arrested at 7:08 p.m. Saturday on charges of driving under suspension, improper lane usage and on a Lafourche Parish warrant for failure to appear on the charge of non-support. He was jailed and is being held for another agency.

—Tyjuandre Darrell Harris, 23, of Frederick Lane in Baldwin, was arrested at 7:25 p.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of possession of marijuana. He was jailed with no bail set.

—Zacolby Lionel Granger, 27, of Martin Luther King Jr. in Lafayette, was arrested at 7:44 p.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of operating a vehicle with an expired license plate. He was jailed with no bail set.

—Raniqua K’tre Toussaint, 18, of Fifth Street in Franklin, was arrested at 8:52 p.m. Friday on a warrant for the charge of disturbing the peace by fighting. She was jailed and later released on her own recognizance.

—Fred Williams IV, 42, of Spruce Street in Lafayette, was arrested at 10:32 p.m. Friday on charges of improper lane usage, no insurance and littering. Williams was released on a summons to appear May 1.

—Victor Gene Aucoin, 18, of Lake Palourde Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:10 a.m. Saturday on a charge of indecent behavior with a juvenile. He was jailed with no bail set.

—Dylan Verdun, 24, of Enterprise Avenue in Patterson, was arrested at 12:32 a.m. Saturday on charges of improper lane usage and driving under suspension. Verdun was released on a summons to appear May 18.

—Conley Thomas Jones, 70, of Joseph Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:01 a.m. Saturday on charges of speeding and driving under suspension. He was jailed and bail was set at $1,500.

—Debra Ann Mack, 62, of Dehart Drive in New Iberia, was arrested at 4:22 a.m. Saturday on charges of improper lane usage and first offense driving while intoxicated. She was jailed and later released on a $2,750 bond.

—Roger Clements, 61, of Prairie Road Circle in Franklin, was arrested at 4:50 p.m. Saturday on a charge of leash law. Clements was released on a summons to appear May 18.

—Stacy Gerald Verdun, 49, of Park Street in Patterson, was arrested at 1:29 a.m. Sunday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family. Verdun was released on a judicial release.

—Barry Lee Jones, 32, of Bowman Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:15 a.m. Sunday on a warrant for the charge of aggravated battery. He was jailed.

—Timothy Terrell Humphrey Jr., 32, of Village Lane in Amelia, was arrested at 2:15 a.m. Sunday on a warrant for the charge of aggravated battery. He was jailed.

—Keithen Ki Humphrey Sr., 31, of Cardinal Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:15 a.m. Sunday on a warrant for the charge of aggravated battery. He was jailed.

—Charlie Hurst, 52, of First Street in Jeanerette, was arrested at 7:46 p.m. Sunday on charges of improper display of license plate and driving under suspension. Hurst was released on a summons to appear May 18.

—Blake Edward Chenvert, 22, of Freyou Road in New Iberia, was arrested at 8:52 p.m. Sunday on charges of no taillights, no insurance and driving under suspension. Chenvert was released on a summons to appear May 18.

—Devin Carl Thornton, 29, of Shadowlawn Drive in Berwick, was arrested at 10:46 p.m. Sunday on charges of simple criminal damage to property, entry/ remaining on premises after being forbidden and resisting arrest or officer. He was jailed with bail set at $3,500.

—Terrance Jermaine Dangerfield, 20, of Harrison Street in Baker, was arrested at 10:40 p.m. Sunday on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, illegal possession of stolen firearms, illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and violation of a uniform controlled dangerous substance law. He was jailed with no bail set.

—Frank Clyde Small Jr., 39, of Third Street in Franklin, was arrested at 8:15 p.m. Sunday on charges of use of wireless communication devices for text messaging and social networking while driving, improper lane usage, driving under suspension, possession of Schedule I controlled dangerous substance (MDMA) with intent to distribute, transactions involving drug proceeds and controlled dangerous substance law drug-free zone. He was jailed with no bail set.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrests:

—Leon E. Lipari, 37, of Main Street in Patterson, was arrested at 2:34 p.m. Friday on a charge of theft of utility service. He was jailed with no bond set.

—Samuel Cross III, 56, of M Street in Patterson, was arrested at 5:35 p.m. Saturday on a charge of no driver’s license. He was jailed and later released on a bond of $237.

—Chastity K. Butler, 40, of Second Street in Patterson, was arrested at 1:22 a.m. Sunday on a charge of aggravated battery. She was jailed with no bond set.

—Roberto Quintanilla, 18, of Felterman Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 12:25 a.m. Monday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of no driver’s license, failure to carry registration and following too close with an accident. He was jailed and later released on a $988 bond.

—Louis Parker Jr., 39, of Taft Street in Patterson, was arrested at 3:51 a.m. Monday on a charge of theft. He was jailed with bond set at $374.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported the following arrests:

—Lawrence Garrett, 23, of Fourth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:28 p.m. Friday on charges of possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance (synthetic marijuana), possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (Xanax), transactions involving drug proceeds, violation of a controlled dangerous substance law drug-free zone, illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of persons under 17 and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Berwick Police Department with the assistance of the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division responded to a residence in reference to a narcotics-related complaint. Officers made contact with Garrett who was found to be in possession of synthetic marijuana, items of drug paraphernalia and an amount of U.S. currency.

It was learned that Garrett intended to sell the synthetic marijuana and that the cash he had was derived from transactions involving illegal narcotics. The residence was within 2,000 feet of a local school and there was a small child present at the time. Garrett was placed under arrest and transported to the Berwick Police Department where suspected Xanax was located on his person. He was jailed.

—Peggy Fabre, 53, of Francis Street in Berwick, was arrested at 11:50 p.m. Friday on charges of distribution of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), violation of controlled dangerous substance law drug-free zone and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers responded to a local business for an unknown medical emergency. Officers met with Fabre and discovered she was in possession of methamphetamine and items of drug paraphernalia. It was learned that Fabre had given another subject methamphetamine and the remaining was destined to be sold. The area where this incident occurred is with 2,000 feet of two churches. She was jailed.

—Jukobie Matthews, 19, of Friendship Alley in Amelia, was arrested at 12:25 a.m. Sunday on charges of possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance (marijuana) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for speeding. Matthews was identified as a passenger inside the vehicle and was found to be in possession of marijuana and items of drug paraphernalia.

Through the course of the investigation it was learned that the marijuana was destined to be sold. He was jailed.

—Gary Cheramie, 36, of Front Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:35 a.m. Monday on charges of first offense driving while intoxicated refusal and improper lane usage. Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for crossing the center line several times. During the course of the stop officers made contact with Cheramie who showed signs of impairment.

Cheramie was asked to perform a series of standardized field sobriety tests, which he agreed to do and performed poorly on. Cheramie was placed under arrest and transported to the Berwick Police Department where he refused to provide a breath sample.

A warrant was obtained and blood samples were collected at a local hospital. He was jailed.

—Alex Edwards, 27, of Willow Street in Franklin, was arrested at 4:55 a.m. Monday on charges of first offense driving while intoxicated and improper lane usage. An officer traveling over the La. 182 bridge observed a vehicle cross over the center line several times. A traffic stop was conducted and officers made contact with Edwards.

While speaking with Edwards, he showed signs of being impaired. Edwards performed poorly on standardized field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest. Edwards was transported to the Berwick Police Department where he submitted a breath sample of .000G% BAC.

It was learned that possible drug use may have been a factor in the impairment and blood samples were collected and results are pending. He was jailed.