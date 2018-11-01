Treats from Trunks

Thu, 11/01/2018 - 10:52am

The Daily Review/Bill Decker
Stormy weather threatened Halloween trick-or-treating in St. Mary, and led to the closing of parish schools Thursday. But the children at J.S. Aucoin Elementary got in some quality treat time at the schools trunk-or -treat event, when local businesses and agencies passed out goodies. Top photo: Stacy Nixon of the St. Mary Parish Library's Amelia Branch gives treats to Yarisza Vivian, left, and Ava Cruz. Bottom photo: Anthony Guzman sustained a pre-Halloween injury, but teacher Wendy Gros wheeled him to M C Bank's trunk for a treat and a pencil from Nichole Gaspard.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2018