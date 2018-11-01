Treats from Trunks

The Daily Review/Bill Decker

Stormy weather threatened Halloween trick-or-treating in St. Mary, and led to the closing of parish schools Thursday. But the children at J.S. Aucoin Elementary got in some quality treat time at the schools trunk-or -treat event, when local businesses and agencies passed out goodies. Top photo: Stacy Nixon of the St. Mary Parish Library's Amelia Branch gives treats to Yarisza Vivian, left, and Ava Cruz. Bottom photo: Anthony Guzman sustained a pre-Halloween injury, but teacher Wendy Gros wheeled him to M C Bank's trunk for a treat and a pencil from Nichole Gaspard.