Power restored to 85% of blacked-out Cleco customers

As of 4 p.m. today, Cleco has restored power to nearly 37,000 customers affected by the second winter storm, the company said. At the height of the storm, approximately 43,000 customers were without power.

Below is an update on power restoration in Gardner, Cotile, Wilda and Hot Wells. Please note that unexpected damage or inclement weather could impact restoration efforts and timelines. This update also is on Cleco’s website and Facebook page.

Rapides Parish – Gardner, Cotile, Wilda and Hot Wells

--During storm restoration, a large, high-voltage transformer in Cleco’s distribution substation in the Gardner community failed. A mobile transformer has been delivered to the substation site to serve as a backup power source.

--It will take several hours to unload, install and connect the mobile transformer to Cleco’s system.

--The Gardner Substation supplies power to approximately 1,300 customers in Gardner, Cotile, Wilda and Hot Wells. Provided Cleco personnel do not encounter any unexpected damage or delays, the company estimates power will be restored to most, if not all, of these customers later tonight.

Power Outages as of 4 p.m.

Allen Parish 47

Avoyelles Parish 1,729

Catahoula Parish 26

DeSoto Parish 46

Evangeline Parish 287

Grant Parish 406

Natchitoches Parish 84

Rapides Parish 3,347

Red River Parish Fewer than 5

Sabine Parish 86

Vernon Parish Less than 5