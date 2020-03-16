Louisiana postpones presidential primary

Louisiana is postponing its April 4 presidential primaries due to fears about the novel coronavirus pandemic. It becomes the first state to postpone elections as a result of the outbreak.

Louisiana will now hold its presidential primaries on June 20, Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin said Friday. The state also will push back its municipal elections to July 25.

“We want to protect the health and safety of all Louisianans by doing our part to prevent the spread of this highly infectious disease,” Ardoin said.

Tuesday’s primaries in Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio are scheduled to take place.

Georgia voters are scheduled to go to the polls March 24, followed by Wisconsin’s April 7.