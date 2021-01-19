Louisiana Guard troops take part in D.C. security

The Louisiana National Guard, as directed by Gov. John Bel Edwards, has sent approximately 174 soldiers and airmen to augment the District of Columbia National Guard to ensure a safe and secure presidential inauguration.

In the wake of the civil unrest on the United States Capitol building in Washington D.C. and in preparation for the upcoming presidential inauguration Wednesday, the National Guard Bureau requested support from National Guardsmen from across the states and territories to provide crowd management; traffic control in and around the Capitol, National Mall and White House; as well as communications, logistical, medical, and public affairs support.

The Louisiana guardsmen who volunteered for this mission comprise of members of units from throughout the state.

Up to 25,000 citizen-soldiers and -airmen from U.S. states and territories are currently authorized to provide security, communications, medical evacuation and other support to civilian authorities throughout the presidential inauguration.

The U.S. Secret Service is the lead federal agency responsible for coordinating, planning, and implementing security for the presidential inauguration.

The National Guard will provide assistance as requested.