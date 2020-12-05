Little-noticed amendment shot down by state's voters

A quiet amendment targeting at-large appointments to state college authorities drew a loud "no" from Louisiana voters Saturday.

Amendment 1 was failing statewide by a 77-23 margin with 3,703 of 3,934 precincts reporting and the early votes counted. The amendment drew 103,432 yes votes to 349,716 no votes.

The amendment would have allowed the governor to appoint, with Senate approval, out of state residents to fill at-large positions on the boards that govern the Community and Technical College, LSU, Southern and University of Louisiana systems.

The biggest controversy surrounding the amendment may have been the way it landed on the ballot. The Legislature voted during the October special session to put the measure before voters, too late to be among the seven amendments that were on the Nov. 3 ballot.

The Public Affairs Research Council estimated that adding the amendment to Saturday's ballot cost $376,000. Pointe Coupee, Red River, Claiborne and Sabine parishes had no runoffs, so the amendment was the only item on their ballots.