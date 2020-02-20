Law requires disclosure of election costs

State Rep. Phillip DeVillier’s bill requiring public entities calling a tax election to provide an estimate of the election’s cost is now law.

The bill is in effect for all bond, debt and tax elections called after Sept. 23, 2019.

“It makes voters aware of what’s going on,” DeVillier, R-Eunice, said.

The law requires the governing authority to provide an estimate of the election cost when it advertises the election notice. The election notice is required once a week for four consecutive weeks before the election.

The public notice law requires the election notice “not less than 45 days nor more than 90 days shall intervene between the date of the first publication and the date of the election.”

After the election, the results must be published with the actual cost of the election.

The intent is to make people aware of the election costs when governing authorities scheduled votes on dates when turnout is low.

“There is something really uncomfortable about that,” he said. And, “We just see it over and over and over again at the bond commission. I just think people need to be made more aware.”

Last year, DeVillier recalled two tax elections in New Orleans with each costing about $500,000. If the elections had been scheduled on a general election date the cost would have been nearly eliminated, he said.

DeVillier said the law is an attempt to shine more light on the public’s business.

DeVillier said there are times governing authorities are forced to schedule elections for dates when turnout is low.

But elections on those low turnout dates cost more than holding them at times when turnout is high such as a general election.

The St. Landry Parish School Board recently discussed a property tax election to fund employee pay raises. The proposal included the estimated costs to the School Board for holding elections in different months. The estimated costs varied: a May 9 election cost $108,000 to $125,000; a Nov. 3 election cost $50,000; and a Dec. 5 election cost $39,000.

DeVillier said election notices pass before the State Bond Commission and the Secretary of State.

DeVillier said the public can reach out to elected officials to express concerns if the election cost estimate is not in a public notice about an election.

“If it actually reduces the amount I guess that is a good thing,” he said about election costs.

Tyler Brey, press secretary for Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, did not provide a annual cost of elections held in the state but did email this statement about DeVillier’s law.

“The staff of the State Bond Commission and the staff of the Secretary of State’s office review the propositions to make sure the estimated costs are provided in the notice of election. A State Bond Commission certificate will not be issued if the estimated costs are not provided and the proposition will not go on the ballot; the election costs vary depending on the type of election. For a statewide election, the state pays the first 50% and the remaining 50% shall be prorated between the state and all local or municipal entities participating in the election.”