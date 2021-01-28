La. Guard returns from duty in D.C.

The Louisiana National Guard responded to the District of Columbia National Guard’s request to send troops for assistance and within thirty-six hours from receiving their orders, 160 soldiers and airmen landed just outside of the D.C. area, Jan. 16.

The DCNG requested additional troops to support the 59th Presidential Inauguration in the wake of the recent civil unrest at the U.S. Capitol.

The Louisiana Guardsmen who volunteered for the mission included members from 33 different units from across the state, earning the name Task Force Gumbo. “The way we combined all the different units made a really good team in the same way you make a good gumbo,” said Lt. Col. Barry Riley, task force commander.

Task Force Gumbo’s mission was to augment U.S. Capitol Police and the District of Columbia Metropolitan Police department in securing traffic control points and the fence line near the U.S. Capitol building.

Approximately 11 airmen with the 236th Combat Communications Squadron had arrived days earlier and set up communications equipment in the U.S Capitol building, ensuring inter-operability with federal and district partners.

The LANG troops joined nearly 25,000 National Guard men and women who conducted security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and D.C. authorities.

Fortunately, in the five days the Louisiana Guardsmen spent guarding the capitol day and night, the atmosphere along the fence line remained calm.

Everyone from the all-volunteer troops from Task Force Gumbo came out of the experience with something different.

Baton Rouge-native 1st Lt. Bria Johnson, a medical platoon leader with the 1-141 Field Artillery Battalion, volunteered so she could grow as a leader.

“I was exposed to a lot of military jobs that are different from what I’m used to and that will make me a better leader.”

For New Orleans-native Senior Airman Jonathan Willis-Toney, a security forces specialist with the 159th Fighter Wing, this mission was a unique experience for him.

“This was an opportunity to grow and to protect the values of my country. I learned how to be a better leader and saw what sacrifices it takes.”