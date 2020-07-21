La. Democrats name delegates to national convention
The Louisiana Democratic Party announced Louisiana’s full delegation to the Democratic National Convention.
Based on the results of the July 11 Presidential Primary, Louisiana delegates are awarded to Vice President Joe Biden.
The Democratic National Convention will be Aug. 17-20.
Automatic Delegates
John Bel Edwards
Cedric Richmond
Karen Carter Peterson
Kyle Green, Jr.
Deborah Langhoff
Arthur Morrell
Congressional District 1
Brenda Ann Palmer
Daniel Foley
Sean Morrison
Tammy Savoie
Congressional District 2
Diana E. Bajoie
Sean Bruno
Troy A. Carter
Lisa Ray Diggs
Eugene J. Green, Jr.
Jason Hughes
Dr. Tia Mills
Helena Moreno
Sandra Green Thomas
Congressional District 3
Katherine Bernhardt
Evia Ann Hodge
Charles Bennett
Wilford D. Carter, Sr.
Jolan Jolivette
Congressional District 4
Gisele Proby-Bryant
Helen Godfrey Smith
Daryl Joy Walters
Billy Anderson
Ralph Johnson
Tommy Traveler
Congressional District 5
Lynette Bech
Alicia Cocoa Mccoy Calvin
Marcella Elliot
Rodney McFarland, Sr.
Dustin Miller
Tyrin Truong
Congressional District 6
Michael Beychok
Britney Temple
Beverly Thompson
Patricia “Pat” Torrence
Cedric Upshaw
Party
Officials
LaToya Cantrell
Jared C. Brossett
Randal Gaines
Mary Landrieu
Jay Banks
Edward “Ted” James
Jennifer Vidrine
At Large
Joy Blanchard
Nita Steele