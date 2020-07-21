La. Democrats name delegates to national convention

The Louisiana Democratic Party announced Louisiana’s full delegation to the Democratic National Convention.

Based on the results of the July 11 Presidential Primary, Louisiana delegates are awarded to Vice President Joe Biden.

The Democratic National Convention will be Aug. 17-20.

Automatic Delegates

John Bel Edwards

Cedric Richmond

Karen Carter Peterson

Kyle Green, Jr.

Deborah Langhoff

Arthur Morrell

Congressional District 1

Brenda Ann Palmer

Daniel Foley

Sean Morrison

Tammy Savoie

Congressional District 2

Diana E. Bajoie

Sean Bruno

Troy A. Carter

Lisa Ray Diggs

Eugene J. Green, Jr.

Jason Hughes

Dr. Tia Mills

Helena Moreno

Sandra Green Thomas

Congressional District 3

Katherine Bernhardt

Evia Ann Hodge

Charles Bennett

Wilford D. Carter, Sr.

Jolan Jolivette

Congressional District 4

Gisele Proby-Bryant

Helen Godfrey Smith

Daryl Joy Walters

Billy Anderson

Ralph Johnson

Tommy Traveler

Congressional District 5

Lynette Bech

Alicia Cocoa Mccoy Calvin

Marcella Elliot

Rodney McFarland, Sr.

Dustin Miller

Tyrin Truong

Congressional District 6

Michael Beychok

Britney Temple

Beverly Thompson

Patricia “Pat” Torrence

Cedric Upshaw

Party

Officials

LaToya Cantrell

Jared C. Brossett

Randal Gaines

Mary Landrieu

Jay Banks

Edward “Ted” James

Jennifer Vidrine

At Large

Joy Blanchard

Nita Steele