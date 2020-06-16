La. bills signed into law (and one veto)

Here is the latest list of bills, released Monday, of bills signed into law by Gov. John Bel Edwards. The list also includes one veto.

To learn more about the new laws, go to legis.la.gov.

ACT 231—SB 115 Provides relative to advertisements for legal services.

ACT 232—SB 145 Provides relative to fees charged by the clerk of court for the Twenty-sixth Judicial District Court.

ACT 233—SB 155 Provides for payment of supplemental compensation from nonpublic sources for certain personnel at the Jimmy D. Long, Sr. Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts.

ACT 234—SB 205 Defines “final determination” for purposes of reporting federal income tax adjustments.

ACT 235—SB 212 Provides relative to the membership of the Louisiana Agricultural Commodities Comm-ission.

ACT 236—SB 268 Provides relative to abandonment of safety deposit boxes.

ACT 237—SB 270 Increases the daily compensation paid to jurors in civil cases.

ACT 238—SB 365 Requires that information be provided to students about high-demand, high-wage jobs during the development and revision of their individual graduation plans.

ACT 239—SB 381 Provides relative to the recordation of birth certificates of children born to armed forces members.

ACT 240—SB 396 Authorizes and provides for cooperative endeavor agreements between local governmental subdivisions and other entities that may require payments in lieu of ad valorem taxes.

ACT 241—SB 437 Provides relative to postsecondary education management board sick leave policies.

ACT 242—SB 447 Provides relative to powers and duties of the commissioner of conservation.

ACT 243—SB 461 Provides relative to deferral of certain unemployment insurance benefit charges and employer contributions.

ACT 244—SB 470 Provides relative to warranty agreements and claims involving the transfer recreational vehicles.

ACT 245—SB 481 Provides relative to students impacted due to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

ACT 246—SB 505 Provides for a temporary restraining order upon application by a peace officer under certain circumstances.

ACT 247—HB 4 Provides relative to the frequency of plan experience studies for the Parochial Employees’ Retirement System of Louisiana.

ACT 248—HB 6 Provides relative to reports by executive branch agencies.

ACT 249—HB 21 Provides relative to membership and benefits of the Municipal Police Employees’ Retirement System.

ACT 250—HB 152 Provides for insurance coverage for acupuncture.

ACT 251—HB 167 Provides relative to the submission of nominees for the offices of president and vice president.

ACT 252—HB 189 Provides relative to the time for filing pretrial motions.

ACT 253—HB 248 Provides relative to overtime compensation of Department of State employees for election-related activities during certain time periods.

ACT 254—HB 274 Provides for the execution of electronic notarial acts.

ACT 255—HB 307 Makes supplemental appropriations for Fiscal Year 2019-2020.

ACT 256—HB 311 Provides relative to denial of coverage by dental plans.

ACT 257—HB 335 Authorizes the lieutenant governor and the secretary of the Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism to designate a person to serve in their stead on certain boards and commissions.

ACT 258—HB 361 Provides relative to supported decision making agreements as a less restrictive means to interdiction.

ACT 259—HB 371 Provides relative to the comprehensive sports injury management program for student athletics

ACT 260—HB 372 Creates the Forest Oak Windsor Place Crime Prevention, Improve-ment, and Beautification District in East Baton Rouge Parish.

ACT 261—HB 374 Establishes an economic development district in Morehouse Parish.

ACT 262—HB 375 Provides relative to gravity drainage districts in Calcasieu Parish.

ACT 263—HB 390 Establishes a parking fee exemption for disabled veterans at cruise terminals for the Port of New Orleans.

ACT 264—HB 404 Provides relative to clerks of court.

ACT 265—HB 409 Provides with respect to purchasing by school boards.

ACT 266—HB 410 Provides relative to the presumption of paternity.

ACT 267—HB 421 Provides relative to bail bond enforcement.

ACT 268—HB 425 Revises membership and provides relative to powers and duties of the Louisiana Fire and Emergency Training Commission

ACT 269—HB 435 Provides relative to nonconsensual pelvic or rectal examinations by health care providers and medical students.

ACT 270—HB 463 Authorizes the governing authority of the city of Crowley to levy a hotel occupancy tax.

ACT 271—HB 469 Allows nighttime hunting of outlaw quadrupeds, nutria, and beaver on private property at any time of the year.

ACT 272—HB 474 Provides relative to the training requirements of certain mandatory reporters of child abuse and neglectuthorizes a health insurance issuer to provide policy information electronically.

ACT 273—HB 477 Provides relative to technology procurement.

ACT 274—HB 497 Requires each auditee in state government to provide the legislative auditor with direct access to data

ACT 275—HB 498 Provides relative to occupational license and examination fee waiver and payment plan for qualified individuals

ACT 276—HB 530 Provides for coverage of healthcare services provided through telehealth or telemedicine

ACT 277—HB 532 Provides relative to Peer-to-Peer Car Sharing

ACT 278—HB 561 Provides for the administration, enforcement, and adjudication of state and local taxes and for the jurisdiction of the Board of Tax Appeals

ACT 279—HB 590 Provides relative to the donation of equipment and personnel between two political subdivisions

ACT 280—HB 591 Provides relative to the membership of the Louisiana Sickle Cell Commission

ACT 281—HB 594 Provides relative to partitions by private sale

ACT 282—HB 607 Provides relative to documentation required for certain driver’s licenses

ACT 283—HB 614 Provides relative to data security for persons regulated by the commissioner of insurance

ACT 284—HB 729 Establishes the Council on the Children of Incarcerated Parents and Caregivers and repeals the termination of the Children’s Cabinet

ACT 285—HB 759 Provides for the suspension of certain time periods, limitations, and delays in declared states of disaster, emergency, or public health emergency

ACT 286—HB 819 Authorizes the recommendation of medical marijuana for additional conditions and allows any state-licensed physician to recommend medical marijuana.

ACT 287—HB 131 Provides relative to covered claims of the Louisiana Insurance Guaranty Association

ACT 288—HB 450 Provides penalties for simple burglary committed under certain circumstances

ACT 289—HB 634 Provides relative to security for deposits required by certain entities

ACT 290—HB 640 Provides with respect to the salary of waterworks commissioners

ACT 291—HB 647 Authorizes the East Baton Rouge Redev-elopment Authority to use a trade name

ACT 292—HB 655 Provides relative to the employment of superintendents of schools

ACT 293—HB 685 Provides relative to interagency data sharing

ACT 294—HB 697 Provides relative to the Shreveport Metropolitan Planning Commission

ACT 295—HB 702 Provides with respect to the practice of physician assistants

ACT 296—HB 709 Re-creates the Department of Revenue

ACT 297—HB 736 Authorizes the Louisiana Tax Commission to order the refund of statutory impositions declared invalid

ACT 298—HB 15 Provides for membership of certain new hires of the Lafayette City-Parish Consolidated Government in the Parochial Employees’ Retirement System of Louisiana

ACT 299—HB 140 Provides relative to the preemption of state law for firearms

ACT 300—HB 202 Establishes the Louisiana Tax Institute within the legislature and provides for the membership and the terms of membership of the governing board

ACT 301—HB 636 Creates and provides for the Joint Legislative Committee on Technology and Cybersecurity

ACT 302—SB 466 Provides for holding meetings electronically during certain emergencies or disasters

ACT 303—SB 491 Limits liability of persons who provide relief or recovery equipment or services during a declared state emergency

ACT 304—SB 494 Provides relative to coverage for mastectomies and reconstructive surgery

ACT 305—SB 508 Limits liability for restaurants that provide food-to-go during the COVID-19 public health emergency

The veto

HB 846 Gov. Edwards has vetoed HB 846 because he feels incentivizing the creation of five minimum wage jobs at $7.25 an hour is contrary to the sentiment of the people of Louisiana that the workforce should be able to earn a true living wage.