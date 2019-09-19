Article Image Alt Text

Higgins endorses Abraham

Thu, 09/19/2019 - 2:27pm

BATON ROUGE (AP) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and his leading Republican opponent Ralph Abraham each have picked up high-profile endorsements.
Abraham, a third-term congressman, won the support Wednesday of U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins. Higgins is the first Republican member of Louisiana’s congressional delegation to choose a favorite between Abraham and the race’s other major GOP contender, businessman Eddie Rispone.
Edwards again won the backing of the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Association, which supported him in 2015.

