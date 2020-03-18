Executive order grants power to impose curfews

Gov. John Bel Edwards’ latest executive order gives the “chief law enforcement officer of any political subdivision” broad latitude to “bring the emergency [coronavirus] situation under control,” including implementing a local curfew from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Effective Wednesday, the Louisiana Department of Health also ordered all dentist offices in the state to shut down for 30 days.

State agencies, boards and commissions, and local political subdivisions of the state are to allow officials to attend meetings by video or teleconference, though the body must first post a written statement that it would otherwise be unable to gather enough members to operate.

Legal deadlines, such as prescription and preemptive periods, are suspended until at least April 13. Driver’s licenses that would have expired after March 9 but on or before May 10 will be valid until May 20.

All bars, casinos, theaters, gyms and fitness centers in the state were directed on Monday to close by midnight until at least April 13, though it is likely that deadline will be extended, Edwards said. Resta-urants are takeout and delivery only, and crowds of 50 or larger in a single space at the same time are banned.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Louisiana had 1 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including four deaths.

COVID-19 is the official name of the disease caused by the new coronavirus, which originated in China in December. Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, coughing and trouble breathing.

Most people who have it develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually the elderly and those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.

Health officials recommend:

—If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your healthcare provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

—Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

—Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

—Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

—Avoid contact with people who are sick.

—If you are sick, stay home and avoid contact with others.

—Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.