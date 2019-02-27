Louisiana Politics: The cash is piling up quickly in La.'s governor campaign

The various candidates and political action committees involved in this fall’s election for governor are collectively sitting on nearly $17 million that will more than likely eventually be spent in the coming months on advertising, voter outreach and other campaign operations.

Based on the reports filed with the state Ethics Administration, the incumbent, Gov. John Bel Edwards, has nearly $8.4 million sitting in his campaign’s bank. But in modern politics, that’s the not the only number worth reviewing.

The super PAC that served as the flour in Edwards’ roux in 2015 is positioned to possibly double its footprint during this year’s battle. Gumbo PAC director Trey Ourso said his outfit raised $1.4 million n 2018 and has $2.1 million in cash on hand, topping the $1.1 million it collected from the last gubernatorial cycle.

Gumbo PAC was also the recipient of $2.5 million from the Democratic Governors Association last go around. With redistricting in the wings and a lack of gubernatorial races to compete with in other states, political observers predict Gumbo could see a larger injection this year, and possibly much earlier than 2015’s runoff infusion.

“We are especially pleased with the broad spectrum of support that we’ve received,” said Ourso. “It just goes to show that people from all walks of life, and with varied interests, appreciate the job that Governor Edwards is doing to move Louisiana in the right direction.”

A super PAC is allowed to raise unlimited dollars, thanks to a U.S. Supreme Court decision, but they can only spend money to support or oppose candidates or issues; they cannot coordinate on most all activities, like spending, with campaigns.

The new campaign finance report from challenger Eddie Rispone, a Baton Rouge businessman and education advocate, showed that he had more than $5.5 million in the bank as of last week, of which $5 million came from his own pockets.

Northeast Louisiana Congressman Ralph Abraham, meanwhile, revealed that he raised more than $350,000 in the final weeks of 2018, with just as much sitting in his campaign kitty as of last week.

According to the Federal Elections Commission, Abraham has nearly $104,000 in his U.S. House campaign, which legally cannot be used directly on a state race. Existing caselaw, however, may permit Abraham to transfer those holdings to a supportive super PAC — and one has surfaced.

Securing Louisiana’s Future, a pro-Abraham super PAC that has not yet filed a state campaign finance report, commenced with political activities in January. Consultant Brett Buerck, who is handling the PAC, said their fundraising has yielded “hundreds of thousands of dollars.”

SLF’s financial picture should become clearer come April 15, which is the filing deadline for PACs supporting major candidates in this fall’s elections.

Two other candidates have expressed interest in the race, including former Congressman John Fleming from Minden, who doesn’t have state campaign account and is still carrying nearly $500,000 in debt following his 2016 U.S. Senate run.

Then there’s state Sen. Sharon Hewitt of Slidell, who’s “undecided” on a future office and has more than $250,000 in the bank. She also said to be interest in making a bid for Senate president next year, which would mean running for re-election and winning this fall.

Political History: EWE and

and Mardi Gras parking

Ever have trouble finding a parking spot during Mardi Gras? You’re not alone.

In 1972, then-Gov. Edwin W. Edwards caused a minor ruckus when his automobile was parked illegally during a parade, leading to a memorable photograph from Louisiana political lore.

That year had been packed for Edwards, a first-year governor who was trying to balance a full social calendar with a special tax session. According to "Edwin Edwards: Governor of Louisiana" by Leo Honeycutt, one afternoon the governor wound up stuck in Baton Rouge during an ongoing legislative debate and couldn’t get away to New Orleans, where he was scheduled to ride in a parade as the grand marshal.

After departing the Capitol much later than expected, Edwards and his State Police security detail sped down I-10, while parade organizers held off on starting until the governor arrived.

Once Edwards was atop a float and waving to onlookers, his security detail parked the executive vehicle in a nearby spot, stayed nearby to keep watch and enjoy the parade.

The only problem was that the big, white Cadillac with the the distinct gubernatorial “LA 1” license plate was parked illegally next to a fire hydrant.

Unfortunately for both Edwards and the state police, an AP photographer snapped a shot of the car. It ran in that Sunday’s papers under the headline “FRINGE BENEFIT…”

They said it

“Crazy never takes a vacation up there. As bad as it looks on the outside you ought to see it from the inside.”

—U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, on Washington, D.C., in The Monroe News-Star

“The fiscal cliff is dead. It’s gone.”

—Gov. John Bel Edwards, on the state’s financial situation, in The Times-Picayune

