Jeremy Alford: Your summertime guide to elections across the state

Our friends and neighbors in Louisiana started voting in person over the weekend for the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak interrupted our lives and turned state government upside down. This summertime election cycle is unlike any other in recent memory. The early voting period, in fact, will stretch over two weeks instead of one, due to the pandemic.

While the presidential preference question will garner a great deal of attention alongside numerous state party posts that must be filled, there were also 169 mostly local elections that were scheduled for this summer primary ballot, including three multi-parish contests for a pair of judgeships and a state House seat.

Of those 169 scheduled elections that are currently being aged, there are 25 for mayor and 14 for chiefs of police. The rest run the gamut from school boards and city councils to justices of the peace and city judges.

However, only 100 of those elections are competitive, since 63 candidates statewide qualified for jobs without opposition and another six elections drew no candidates whatsoever. In those cases where no candidates at all qualified, the elections will either have to be called again or temporary appointments will have to be made.

That means 40% of the local races have already been decided, which is a sobering reminder that civic engagement isn’t exactly at a level that it should be. This happens every election cycle, and I always find it frustrating. There’s no doubt that the best way to win a seat for a politician is to do so without opposition, but the lack of challengers and, even worse, races that field no interest, speak to an apathy that’s ill-suited to address this state’s mounting challenges.

Nonetheless, there are still several hot elections to participate in and track this cycle, beginning with a pair of multi-parish races that politicos statewide are watching with interest.

--Judge, Court of Appeal 1st Circuit, 3rd Dist., Division D: In this district that stretches from Livingston to St. Tammany, there are two Republicans vying for the seat, so no runoff will be needed. Rick Swartz of Covington has a slight edge in this one, with the backing of local business and industry. More importantly, there are some hot municipal elections in his base of St. Tammany Parish, which should help drive turnout. Swartz is currently on radio in the district and is said to be exploring how much bang he can get in the coming weeks with TV and direct mail. Beth Wolfe of Albany has been an aggressive opponent, and has made sure that voters know about her tough-on-crime approach to the law. The local trial bar may get more involved on her behalf, but this election is not expected to draw the kind of statewide interest we’ve seen in similar contests. Fundraising has been difficult here and both candidates are relying on word of mouth.

--State Rep. 54th Representative District: Politicos in Baton Rouge haven’t been sleeping on this first special legislative election of the year. Around the Capitol, the name of Joseph Orgeron of Golden Meadow has been on the lips of many, and he picked up quite a few checks at a fundraiser here earlier this week. Locals expect him to make the runoff, if not lead it, due to his war chest and the fact that he’s the only Lafourche Parish candidate from south of the bayou, or the 10th Ward. Everyone else is from north of the bayou, starting with James Cantrelle of Raceland, who will benefit from a bit of name recognition since his father served as parish president. Should Cantrelle make the runoff against Orgeron, that name may also backfire on him, since his father was constantly at odds with the Parish Council and others over his salary and other issues. Donny Lerille of Larose shouldn’t be ignored, since he was in the last race for the seat, and the same goes for Phil Gilligan of Larose, who has peppered the district with signs. Dave Carskadon of Larose and Kevin Duet of Raceland are also on the ballot. Locals wouldn’t be surprised if turnout is higher than expected for this one.

Also in towns and cities all over our state, which serve as the backbone of our politics and government structure, there are elections for top municipal officers. There are several to keep tabs on, and they’re worthy of our consideration.

--Mayor city of Mandeville (All Republicans): Michael Blache, Chad Bordelon, Brian J. Henly, “Clay” Madden and Laure Sica

--Mayor city of Monroe: L. Marie Brown, Democrat; Friday Ellis, Independent; Fredrick Louis, Democrat; “Jamie” Mayo, Democrat; and Ronnie Scott, Libertarian

--Mayor city of Baker (All Democrats): Joyce Burges, Leroy Davis and Darnell “DA-1” Waites

--Mayor town of Madisonville: Jean Pelloat, Independent, and Charles “Charlie” Tucker, Republican

--Mayor town of Ferriday (All Democrats): Gene Allen, Glenn Henderson, Sherrie Jacobs and Rydell Turner

--Mayor town of Vidalia: Hyram Copeland, Independent, and “Buz” Craft, Democrat

--Mayor town of Jackson: Linda Karam, Independent; James “Jimmy” Norsworthy III, Democrat; and Junius “Pappy” Robillard, No Party

--Mayor town of Slaughter: Melissa Davis, No Party, and Janis Landry, Republican

--Mayor town of Jean Lafitte: Nicholas Dinet, Democrat, and Timothy P. Kerner Jr., Republican

--Mayor city of Natchitoches: David “DJ” Kees Jr., Libertarian; Lee Posey, Independent; and Ronnie James, Democrat

While this first election cycle of 2020 may be marked by a lack of qualifiers and reconfigured voting system due to the Coronavirus, participation on the backend — inside the booths — doesn’t have to show wear. There are plenty of issues that matter, from the top of the ticket to the bottom. Hopefully they’ll be enough to grab and maintain your attention.

