Jeremy Alford: Redistricting is already getting complicated

No one in Capitoland seems as frantic as they should be about the decennial redistricting task that begins in earnest next year. But that’s only because state lawmakers have a little more wiggle room than they did during the closing moments of 2010 and 2000 — when they last rearranged election lines based on population estimates.

Senate President Page Cortez said recently that the Legislature may not receive the U.S. Census data sets that are required to proceed with the process until halfway through the next regular session, which convenes April 12 and adjourns June 10. That likely means a special session for redistricting will be called much later in 2021 than many anticipated.

Under current federal law, those data sets must be sent to state lawmakers no later than April 1. But there are growing concerns about that information arriving late due to processing anomalies, according to several published reports.

Additionally, several state lawmakers interviewed for this column this month said they believe Louisiana will not have to go through pre-clearance for its district lines. This requirement prohibits the Legislature from implementing its changes unless it obtains pre-approval from either the U.S. attorney general or the U.S. District Court in Washington, DC.

Modifications were needed in 2001 due to pre-clearance challenges, but the 2011 redistricting cycle hosted no such hiccups — even as white lawmakers made their districts whiter and black lawmakers made their districts blacker. That approach may not be a central theme again, but already there are potential winners and losers being targeted.

The greater Orleans region seems positioned to maybe gain a state House seat, at the expense of north Louisiana, which has suffered population losses. On the federal level, this has caused a buzz in regard to the seat of Congressman Mike Johnson of Shreveport, whose 4th Congressional has felt the brunt of that outmigration. Same goes for Congressman-elect Luke Letlow of Start in the neighboring 4th Congressional District.

To be certain, politicos in north Louisiana are beginning to take notice and issue warnings. About a week ago, Sam Hanna Jr. wrote in The Concordia Sentinel that he was particularly worried about the 5th District. “Letlow’s job is to ensure the 5th District remains anchored in northeastern Louisiana and not carved up to the point that northeastern Louisiana becomes an afterthought,” wrote Hanna. “That’s already the case in the eyes and minds of our friends and neighbors who live south of Interstate 10, but to those of us who live here the region still matters.”

Dr. John Sutherlin, a political science professor at the University of Louisiana at Monroe, also told KTVE-TV that there could be a push to make one of those districts more Democratic. “Creating a safe or another Democrat seat… or at least one that’s more competitive, could mean that district five gets more into something along the northern part of the border with a piece of what is now District 4,” said Sutherlin.

Southwest Louisiana was experiencing notable increases in population, but local government officials now fear a tumultuous hurricane season in that corner of the state buried those gains.

The Louisiana Committee for a Republican Majority was a serious player in the 2011 cycle, but it looks like the leadership PAC of Cortez and Speaker Clay Schexnayder will be one of the top influencers to keep an eye on next year.

Called Leading Louisiana, the PAC has steadily raised money and has consultant Lionel Rainey as its executive director. Speculation inside the rails is building for a robust role for Leading Louisiana, including the hiring of outside consultants for demographic and legal expertise.

While Sen. Sharon Hewitt is well-prepared to serve as chair of Senate and Governmental Affairs, her House counterpart has not yet been named. There’s a vacancy in the HGA chairmanship, but, as reported here previously, lawmakers expect Rep. John Stefanski to get the nod from Schexnayder before the end of the year.

Then there’s Gov. John Bel Edwards. For national Democrats, his re-election was as much about having veto authority over redistricting as anything else.

As for the governor, it’s doubtful the Republican Legislature will send Edwards anything he will truly like.

The governor does have the power to reset the process with his veto, and everyone will be eager to see how and if he might use that privilege.

The Louisiana Constitution requires the Legislature to have its lines drawn by Dec. 31, 2021. That’s slightly more than a year away, but the pressure is clearly beginning to be felt right now.

For more Louisiana political news, visit www. LaPolitics. com or follow Alford on Twitter@ LaPoliticsNow.