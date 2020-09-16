JEREMY ALFORD: Another load of amendments on Nov. 3 ballot

The first changes to the current Louisiana Constitution were approved by voters in 1978, just four years following the ratification of the document. That’s when the floodgates were opened. Since then legislators have sent on average seven amendments to voters for consideration annually.

Seven just happens to be the number of amendments on the presidential ballot this year. So familiarity, if nothing else, will greet voters on Nov. 3.

With the addition of 197 amendments, our Constitution has more than doubled in size over the past 46 years. The sheer volume of Louisiana’s current charter is ironic at best, especially since it was drafted to replace what was the nation’s lengthiest — and some claimed worst — state constitution on the books from 1921 to 1974.

Today, that replacement document is now the fourth longest charter in the United States. With each passing year and each wave of voter support for amendments, Louisiana inches ever closer to being number one again.

A constitution, by its very nature, doesn’t need to take up a lot of space. A constitution should express the basic framework for fundamental law and, in certain respects, avoid specificity. Yet the amendments keep coming.

There are peaks and valleys for this debate in Louisiana. Just prior to the last statewide election cycle, chatter around the Capitol was heavy about the value of another constitutional convention. The possibility even then seemed unlikely, but the dialogue led to other conversations about article-specific overhauls and comprehensive rewrites by amendment.

Then, just as suddenly as constitutional law became a trending issue, there was nothing. Just political crickets chirping in the night.

Perhaps the fall ballot will reenergize the chatter. To be sure, an article-specific overhaul may be a good place to start a public conversation. Of the seven proposed amendments on the Nov. 3 ballot, all but one are related to Article VII, which deals exclusively with financing and money.

This fact won’t surprise constitutional law nerds. They’ve seen and heard this before. Of the 197 amendments approved by voters since 1978, more than half directly altered Article VII.

The sole exception on the November ballot will be the first amendment, which asks this question: “Do you support an amendment declaring that, to protect human life, a right to abortion and the funding of abortion shall not be found in the Louisiana Constitution?”

Should the U.S. Supreme Court ever overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade case, the proposed amendment could ban abortion statewide by clearly stating Louisiana doesn’t recognize the practice as a right.

The other six amendments on the fall ballot all reference Article VII, including:

—No 2: Do you support an amendment to permit the presence or production of oil or gas to be included in the methodology used to determine the fair market value of an oil or gas well for the purpose of property assessment?

—No. 3: Do you support an amendment to allow for the use of the Budget Stabilization Fund, also known as the Rainy Day Fund, for state costs associated with a disaster declared by the federal government?

—No. 4: Do you support an amendment to limit the growth of the expenditure limit for the state general fund and dedicated funds and to remove the calculation of its growth factor from the Constitution?

—No. 5: Do you support an amendment to authorize local governments to enter into cooperative endeavor ad valorem tax exemption agreements with new or expanding manufacturing establishments for payments in lieu of taxes?

—No. 6: Do you support an amendment to increase the maximum amount of income a person may receive and still qualify for the special assessment level for residential property receiving the homestead exemption?

—No. 7: Do you support an amendment to create the Louisiana Unclaimed Property Permanent Trust Fund to preserve the money that remains unclaimed by its owner or owners?

Based on recent electoral patterns and the high success rate for such ballot propositions, it’s safe to say that Louisiana’s Constitution will pass the noteworthy threshold of having 200 or more amendments approved by voters.

That most of those amendments can be found in a single article should be a signal to policymakers.

Maybe the amendment process is simply too easy. According to the Public Affairs Research Council, “a Louisiana constitutional amendment bill typically clears both a House and a Senate committee in about the same period as a football halftime.” Voters, of course, will spend even less time with the amendments, and many will ignore them completely.

Still, all or most of the amendments will gain passage. So here’s to amendment No. 200. It’s just around the corner.

Still, all or most of the amendments will gain passage. So here's to amendment No. 200. It's just around the corner.