New resilience panel issues first recommendations

Resilient Louisiana commissioners last week released their report of long-term recommendations.

Following the COVID-19 outbreak, Gov. John Bel Edwards created the Resilient Louisiana Commission to determine ways the state can better protect itself against disruptions, such as public health emergencies and natural disasters.

The report, Comprehensive Game Plan for a More Resilient Louisiana, highlights those recommendations based on input from over 300 citizens serving on the Resilient Louisiana Commission and its 15 task forces.

Hallmarks of the report are:

—Equity: expanding access to opportunity, quality of life and prosperity for all Louisianans.

—Public input: reflecting the voices of residents, policymakers and business leaders statewide.

—Economic diversification: accelerating Louisiana’s advanced manufacturing, information technology, water management, cybersecurity, aerospace and other sectors to grow an economy not overly reliant on any one industry.

—Sources of economic strength: building on Louisiana’s strengths in natural resources, infrastructure and logistics to expand the economy, leverage growth and enhance quality of: charting a path to a stronger Louisiana, a state more resistant to future disruptions.

“We are living through truly unprecedented times during which social, race and health issues have appropriately risen to the forefront of public discourse,” said Co-Chair Don Pierson, secretary of economic development.

“How do we make sure to address these issues and form a Louisiana that is far better than when this pandemic started? The RLC has framed critical issues and is making significant recommendations for the best policies, practices and actions so that we can create a more equitable Louisiana. Our best future depends on it.”

The 18-member Resilient Louisiana Commission that provided near-term recommendations in May for safely reopening the economy during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

