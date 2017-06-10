Youth bowling league holds awards ceremony

The Morgan City Youth Bowling League held its end-of-league awards ceremony May 16 at Charlie’s Lanes.

Below is a list of the awards:

—Scratch Series: Double Trouble (Zach Aucoin and Jonathan Spinella) (1,326), Ashley/Emily (Ashley Daigle and Emily Price) (966) and Carolina/Briana (Caroline Owens and Briana Toups) (848)

—Scratch Game: Mack and Zach (McKenzie Buckner and Zachary Stewart) (443), Richard and Meghan (353) and Jolie and Hunter (Jolie Boudreaux and Hunter Leblanc) (291)

—Handicap Series: Panthers (Cameron Kelly and Scott Price) (1,372), Jackson and Ryan (Jackson Kenney and Ryan Armond) (1,359) and Super Mario Bros (Shelbi-Lynn Hantz and Gunnar Hantz) (1,294)

—Handicap Game: The Winners (Allison mercer and Finn Harrison) (482), Look-aLikes (Haidyn Derise and Shannon Derise) (479) and The Wrecking Balls (Shayne Lacoste and Summerlyn Schwartz) (459)

—Boys Scratch Series: Zachary Stewart (681), Jonathan Spinella (660) and Robbie Boudreaux (433)

—Boys Scratch Game: Zach Aucoin (247), Cameron Kelly (199) and Bryson Dupuy (167)

—Boys Handicap Series: Scott Price (751), Finn Harrison (699) and Jackson kenney (698)

—Boys Handicap Game: Hunter Leblanc (266), Ryan Armond (261) and Shayne Lacoste (251)

—Girls Scratch Series: McKenzie Buckner (624), Brianna Toups (513) and Ashley Daigle (468)

—Girls Scratch Game: Meghan Amador (232), Haidyn Derise (209) and Shannon Derise (191)

—Girls Handicap Series: Emily Price (715), Caroline Owens (696) and Chassity Pillaro (658)

—Girls Handicap Game: Jolie Boudreaux (265), Gabriela Dacosta (249) and Summerlyn Schwartz (234)