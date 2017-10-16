WSM Wolfpack grabs district win from Jeanerette

BALDWIN _ West St. Mary scored 36 points over three quarters, grabbing a 36-24 District 7-2A victory over the Jeanerette Tigers Friday at Wolfpack Stadium.

West St. Mary (3-4, 3-1) built an early 14-8 lead in the first quarter when Desmon Washington rushed 42 yard for a touchdown before Kyjuan Biggles added the two-point conversion to give the Wolfpack an early 8-0 advantage. Washington, who scored three times on rushes of 42 and 76 yards along with a 61-yard screen pass for a score, rushed for nearly 200 yards on the night.

Jeanerette quarterback Mykail Maxie and runningback Dillion Baudoin combined to helped the Tigers knot the score at 8-8 in the first quarter. Maxie scored on a two-yard TD while Baudoin made good on the two-point conversion.

West St. Mary quarterback Taylon Druilhet gave the Wolfpack a 14-8 advantage late in the first quarter on a 2-yard plunge with 27.6 showing on the clock.

Druilhet, who connected on 16 for 27 passes on the night, later found Dondre Johnson for a 28-yard touchdown pass and the two-point conversion, giving the Wolfpack a 22-8 lead with 40.7 seconds remaining before halftime as the Wolfpack extended its lead over the Tigers.

West St. Mary secured a 30-8 lead early in the third quarter when Washington broke free on a 76-yard TD with 8:42 flashing on the clock. West St. Mary’s Tristian Harris set up Washington’s heroic run with a clutch play of his own. On fourth-down, Harris stopped Maxie short, turning the ball over to the West St. Mary offensive unit. On the night, the Wolfpack tallied 484 total yards with 236 rushing yards and 248 passing yards.

On first and 10 from the 24, Washington took the handoff from Druilhet, broke one tackle and sprinted down the left sideline with an escort for a 76-yard touchdown. Druilhet flicked a short pass to Johnson on the two-point conversion, sending WSM ahead by a 30-8 advantage.

Seanathon Sparrow, who had 148 yards with a TD, brought the Tigers within 30-16 of the Wolfpack on a 5-yard run and two-point conversion midway through the third quarter.

A short time later, the Wolfpack secured a 36-16 lead when Washington scored on a 61-yard screen pass with 4:40.3 showing on the clock.

Less than two minutes later, Baudoin scored on a four-yard TD along with the two-point conversion as Jeanerette trailed West St. Mary 36-24 with 2:37.1 lead to play.

West St. Mary moved 3-4 overall and 3-1 in District 7-2A action.

Jeanerette slipped to 2-4 and 0-3 in league play.

West St. Mary will travel to play Thibodaux next Friday while Jeanerette will host Franklin in District 7-2A action.