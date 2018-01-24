WSM wins over Ascension

Wed, 01/24/2018 - 10:09am Roger Stouff

YOUNGSVILLE _ Tywon Polidore and Oshay Phillips combined for 29 points, lifting the West St. Mary Wolfpack to a 51-26 District 7-2A victory over the Ascension Episcopal School Gators here Tuesday at the AES Gym.
Polidore led the way for the Wolfpack with 17 points while Phillips finished with 12.
Other top scorers for WSM were: Dondre Johnson, 5; Tylun Druilhet, 4; James Poleder, 4 Devontre Fuselier, 3; Javon Robertson, 2; Ronald Washington, 1 and Daylon Richard, 1.
WSM led by a 21-11 margin at the half before securing the 51-26 victory following a 22-5 spurt in the fourth quarter.

