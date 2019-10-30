WSM to Delcambre; FSH hosts Houma; CHS vs HMS

West St. Mary travels to Delcambre; Franklin hosts Houma Christian, Centerville plays host to Hanson Memorial

Week 9 of the high school football season starts Thursday with the West St. Mary Wolfpack traveling to play the Delcambre Panthers in District 7-2A while the Franklin Hornets and the Houma Christian Warriors are set to square off in District 7-2A on Friday at J. C. Dry Stadium. The Hanson Memorial Tigers will renew their friendly rivalry with the Centerville Bulldogs Friday at Bulldog Stadium in District 8-A action.

West St. Mary (2-6, 2-3) will make the short journey to Delcambre to do battle with the Delcambre Panthers (2-6, 1-4) on Thursday in District 7-2A at 7 p.m.

Franklin (4-5, 4-1) will play host to the Houma Christian Warriors (0-8, 0-5) Friday at J. C. Dry Stadium at 7 p.m. in a District 7-2A matchup.

The Centerville Bulldogs (6-2, 1-2) will await longtime rivals the Hanson Memorial Tigers (2-6, 0-3) in District 8-A action Friday at Bulldog Stadium with kickoff slated for 7 p.m.

WEST ST. MARY AT DELCAMBRE

During last Friday’s league play, the Delcambre Panthers pulled off an upset of the Jeanerette Tigers 56-14 while the West St. Mary Wolfpack came up on the short end of a 34-12 conference loss to the Loreauville Tigers.

HOUMA CHRISTIAN AT FRANKLIN

Franklin dropped its first league game of the season by a narrow 14-12 margin to the Ascension Episcopal Blue Gators last week in Youngsville.

Franklin’s Zylan Perry and Jordyn McCoy scored touchdowns but the Hornets failed to convert on a pair of two-point conversions resulting in the close 14-12 league loss to AEHS.

HANSON MEMORIAL AT CENTERVILLE

