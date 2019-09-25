WSM and FSHS play Thursday; Hanson, CHS are set to play Friday

West St. Mary and Franklin play Thursday; Hanson Memorial and Centerville set to play Friday

West St. Mary and Franklin are opening District 7-2A at home Thursday while the Hanson Memorial Tigers will play host to Morgan City on Friday and the undefeated Centerville Bulldogs will head off to Metairie in non-district action to cap Week 4 high school grid action.

The West St. Mary Wolfpack will host District 7-2A newcomer Houma Christian Warriors for Homecoming Thursday at Wolfpack Stadium.

The Franklin Hornets will play host to the Loreauville Tigers Thursday at 7 p.m. at J. C. Dry Stadium in their District 7-2A opening contest.

The Hanson Memorial Tigers will play their 2019 home opener in an intra-parish battle against the Morgan City Tigers Friday at McCloskey Field.

The Centerville Bulldogs will once again make the journey to Metairie to play Ridgewood on Friday at 7 p.m. at the Jefferson Playground in non-district action.

HOUMA CHRISTIAN AT WEST ST. MARY

West St. Mary will celebrate Homecoming Thursday when Houma Christian (0-3) visits Wolfpack Stadium in the District 7-2A opener.

LOREAUVILLE AT FRANKLIN

Franklin (0-3) is coming off a 31-28 loss to the Southside Sharks last Friday.

Loreauville is currently 2-1 following last week’s 48-20 victory over Elton.

Franklin and Loreauville clash in the District 7-2A opener Thursday at J. C. Dry Stadium at 7 p.m.

MORGAN CITY AT HANSON MEMORIAL

Hanson Memorial (0-2) is coming off of a 14-0 loss to the Westminster Crusaders last Friday in Opelousas.

Morgan City (0-3) dropped a 35-7 loss to Erath last week.

Hanson will host Morgan City on Friday at McCloskey Field at 7 p.m. in non-district action.

CENTERVILLE AT RIDGEWOOD

Centerville is currently undefeated on the season at 3-0 following three straight victories. In last Friday’s action, the Centerville Bulldogs rolled past the Delcambre Panthers by a 41-13 margin.