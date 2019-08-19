Above are Kenny Blanchard of Patterson, left, and Mustang Mike Beadle of Gulf State Wrestling. (Submitted Photo/Mike Beadle)
Above are Bree Babin of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and Mustang Mike Beadle of Gulf State Wrestling. (Submitted Photo/Mike Beadle)
Wrestling raffle winnings donated to local charity
Kenny Blanchard of Patterson, who won the raffle at the July 20 Gulf State Wrestling supershow event at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorum, chose to donate his winnings back to Gulf State Wrestling to
give toward a local charity. Mustang Mike Beadle of Gulf State Wrestling also added toward this donation from Blanchard and presented a check for $250 to Bree Babin of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.