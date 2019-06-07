The Women's All-Pro Tour Pro Am's first-place team scored a 20-under par. With professional Macy Hubbard are playing partners Brandon Brown, Lawrence Simoneaux III and Jerry Stansbury. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)

The Women's All-Pro Tour Pro Am second-place team scored an 18 under par. With professional Savannah Vilaubi are playing partners Bill Tuger, Matt Howard and Micah Triche. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)

Women's All-Pro Tour Pro Am winners

Fri, 06/07/2019 - 12:16pm

The Women's All-Pro Tour Pro Am was held April 8 at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild near Patterson. Below are the top two teams.

