West St. Mary rolls past AES

Sun, 02/17/2019 - 6:00am

YOUNGSVILLE _ The West St. Mary Wolfpack upped their District 7-2A record to a sparkling 9-3 mark following Thursday’s 57-17 blowout victory over the Ascension Episcopal School Gators at the AES Gym.
WSM benefited from a 13-2 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Wolfpack led by a 19-11 margin at halftime. WSM held a 35-12 lead after three quarters thanks to a 16-1 run. WSM closed out the league victory with a 17-5 burst on the way to the huge 57-17 victory.
Jackyric Roberson led WSM with 10 points while OShaun Smith, Kayshawn Pierre and Taylun Druilhet,all fired in seven points apiece.
Rounding out the scoring for the Wolfpack were: Ronald Washington, 6; James Polidore, 6; Daylon Richard, 5; Cahyvion Alexander, 5; Azhylon Brown, 3 and Jacolby Fontenont, 2.
West St. Mary finished in second place in District 7-2A with a 9-3 record.

