-

West end high school sports

Tue, 09/04/2018 - 10:04am

At top, THESE FRANKLIN HORNETS PLAYERS indicate fourth quarter action Friday at J. C. Dry Stadium. The Patterson Lumberjacks (1-0) edged past the Franklin Hornets (0-1) 28-14 in the regular season opener. Franklin will travel to face North Vermilion on Friday. At bottom, CENTERVILLE’S ANDREW CUVILLIER races in for one of his three touchdowns Friday at Bulldog Stadium. Cuvillier ran 14 times for 169 yard to help lead the Centerville Bulldogs (1-0) to a 54-19 victory over the Northwood-Lena Gators (0-1). Centerville will travel to Ridgewood on Friday.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2018