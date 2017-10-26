West end football preview

Centerville's Jaylon Cooks makes a tackle in a recent outing. With weather forecasts calling for thunderstorms Friday night, Centerville and West St. Mary have moved up their games to tonight. Centerville will play host to Central Catholic of Morgan City in District 7-A tonight at 7 p.m. at Bulldog Stadium. West St. Mary will host Loreauville in District 7-2A action tonight at Wolfpack Stadium at 7 p.m. The Hanson Memorial Tigers will travel to play Sacred Heart of Ville Platte in non-district action tonight in a regular scheduled contest.