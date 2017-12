Jim Welch recorded his third hole-in-one Dec. 21 on hole No. 2 at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild near Patterson using a 5-iron from 144 yards. It was his second ace on that hole. His playing partners were Stan Beaubouef, Gary Stansbury and Fabian LeMaire. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)