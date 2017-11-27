U.S. Coast Guard Atchafalaya Chapter Warrant Officer Golf Tourney

The 17th Annual U.S. Coast Guard Atchafalaya Chapter Warrant Officer Golf Tournament was played Oct. 30 at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild near Patterson. The first place team of Ryan Fisher, Jay Halverson, James Legnon and Travis Pitre were congratulated by Tournament Official CWO Cory Claybrook, second from left, after the team recorded a score of 21-under par 51. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)