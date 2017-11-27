The 17th Annual U.S. Coast Guard Atchafalaya Chapter Warrant Officer Golf Tournament was played Oct. 30 at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild near Patterson. The first place team of Ryan Fisher, Jay Halverson, James Legnon and Travis Pitre were congratulated by Tournament Official CWO Cory Claybrook, second from left, after the team recorded a score of 21-under par 51. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)

Scott Soileau and John Fontenot accept the third-place prizes in the 17th Annual U.S. Coast Guard Atchafalaya Chapter Warrant Officer Golf Tournament was played Oct. 30 at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild near Patterson. Their team shot a 12-under par 60. Tournament Official CWO Cory Claybrook congratulated them. Unavailable was the second place team of Cleve Boudreaux and Matt LeBlanc who shot a 15-under par 57. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)

Dale Martin receives the Long Drive Award at the 17th Annual U.S. Coast Guard Atchafalaya Chapter Warrant Officer Golf Tournament was played Oct. 30 at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild near Patterson. Tournament Official CWO Cory Claybrook congratulates Martin. Proceeds from the event benefit the Atchafalaya Chapter Chief Warrant Officer Association. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)

U.S. Coast Guard Atchafalaya Chapter Warrant Officer Golf Tourney

Mon, 11/27/2017 - 7:44pm Geoffrey Stoute

