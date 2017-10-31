Tournament winners were Eddie Doiron, Mitchell Pertuit and Ross Armstrong of the Laris Insurance team. They scored a 55. With them is Tournament Chairman Shawn Harrison.
—Submitted Photos
Upside Downs Golf Tournament benefitting Down Syndrome was played Oct. 27 at Atchafalaya at Idlewild near Patterson. Tournament Chairman Shawn Harrison, left, is with Closest to the Pin winner Marc Montet.
Upside Downs Golf Tournament held
