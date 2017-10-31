Tournament winners were Eddie Doiron, Mitchell Pertuit and Ross Armstrong of the Laris Insurance team. They scored a 55. With them is Tournament Chairman Shawn Harrison.
—Submitted Photos

Upside Downs Golf Tournament benefitting Down Syndrome was played Oct. 27 at Atchafalaya at Idlewild near Patterson. Tournament Chairman Shawn Harrison, left, is with Closest to the Pin winner Marc Montet.

Long Drive winner at the Upside Downs Golf Tournament benefitting Down Syndrome was played Oct. 27 at Atchafalaya at Idlewild near Patterson was Dillien Candroz, right. With him is Tournament Chairman Shawn Harrison.

Upside Downs Golf Tournament held

Tue, 10/31/2017 - 11:47am StMaryNow.com

Upside Downs Golf Tournament benefitting Down Syndrome was played Oct. 27 at Atchafalaya at Idlewild near Patterson.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2017