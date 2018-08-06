Twice as nice! Patterson wins 2nd straight national title

The Patterson 12-year-old All-Stars won their second-straight Babe Ruth Softball World Series title in dramatic fashion Saturday in Jensen Beach, Florida, as Amaya Williams drove in Hannah Domingue on a two-out single to right field for a 3-2 win against Kentucky-based Jeffersontown All-Stars.

It was Patterson’s second walk-off victory in as many days as the squad defeated Jeffersontown 5-4 Friday to advance to Saturday afternoon’s final when Emily Lipari singled to left field, bringing home teammate Charlotte Callais.

Patterson also made history as it became just the second team in 12U softball to win back-to-back titles, joining Pitt County, North Carolina, which achieved the feat with five straight titles from 2000-2004 and again from 2006-2007.

“It’s a real good feeling, a big accomplishment for Patterson to be able to bring that title home and claim that,” Patterson coach Harris DeHart said.

DeHart said Jeffersontown was a “tough” team.

“They hit the ball very well, but the last two games we played, that was probably two of our worse games we played,” DeHart said.

DeHart said his squad didn’t hit the ball as well as it had and they made defensive miscues.

In Saturday’s game, Patterson trailed 1-0 for much of the contest after Jeffersontown plated a run on Addison Reeve’s single to right field in the top of the first.

Patterson couldn’t get on the scoreboard until the bottom of the fifth when Williams tripled, driving home Domingue to tie the game at 1. Williams also scored in the inning on a passed ball for a 2-1 Patterson lead.

Jeffersontown tied the game in the top of the sixth inning when Reeve, who reached on a fielder’s choice, eventually came home when a pitch went past the catcher.

In the bottom of the sixth, Callais grounded out to shortstop to lead off the inning before Domingue walked.

After the next batter, Kamille Lightfoot, struck out for the inning’s second out, Lipari singled to centerfield, moving Domingue to third base.

Williams then followed with her single to right field.

Rylie Chaisson, the third Patterson pitcher used, earned the win. In 0.2 innings, she fanned one.

Laila Dugar, who was named Babe Ruth 12U Most Outstanding Player, received a no-decision in the title game. In three innings, she surrendered one run (one earned) on three hits with two strikeouts.

In 2.1 innings of relief, Lipari surrendered one run (one earned) on three hits with two walks, one hit batter and one strikeout.

Offensively, Williams led Patterson’s offense with a 3-for-4 performance with a triple, two RBIs and a run. Other top Patterson offensive contributors were Domingue, 1-for-2 with two runs; Ella Hover, 1-for-1; and Lipari, 1-for-2.

Cecilia Jones suffered the loss. In 5.2 innings, she surrendered three runs (two earned) on six hits with six walks and eight strikeouts.

Jones had a 2-for-3 performance with a run, while Geriann Ackermann was 1-for-3 with a double. Reeve was 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run.

In Friday’s win against Jeffersontown, Patterson won in its final at bat as Lipari connected on a one-out single to left field to bring home Callais for the winning run in a 5-4 victory.

After Callais was hit by a pitch to begin the inning, Domingue grounded out to second base for the first out.

Lightfoot then singled to leftfield to move Callais to third base before the next batter, Lipari, brought her home.

Early on, Patterson took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the third as a double by Bryleigh DeHart brought home Lipari and Williams.

Patterson added two more runs in the fourth as Lightfoot and Callais scored on Lipari’s triple to left field.

Jeffersontown struck for four runs in the top of the fifth.

Dugar earned the win. In six innings, she surrendered four runs (one earned) on eight hits with two strikeouts.

Offensively, Lipari led Patterson with a 3-for-4 performance with a triple, three RBIs, a stolen base and a run. Other top Patterson offensive contributors were Lightfoot, 3-for-4 with a run; DeHart, 2-for-3, two doubles and two RBIs; and Williams, 1-for-2, a stolen base and a run.

Emma Passanisi suffered the loss in relief. In two innings, she surrendered one run (one earned) on four hits with one hit batter.

Jones started the game, and in 3.1 innings, she surrendered four runs (four earned) on five hits with five walks and six strikeouts.

Ackermann led Jeffersontown with a 2-for-2 performance with a double and a run, while Reeve had a 1-for-3 performance with two RBIs.

DeHart said it was aa great feeling for the players who will be aging out of 12U softball to end their play with a world series title.

“This is probably the end of the road for them for rec ball,” he said, noting that it is harder as players get older to continue fielding teams because of school activities.

In addition to Dugar’s individual award, Hover, Dugar and Lipari were named to the 12U All-World Series Team, while Dugar, DeHart and Chaisson were named to the 12U World Series All-Defensive Team.