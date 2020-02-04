Town of Berwick field named for Menard

A ceremony was held Monday at the Berwick Civic Complex recognizing the dedication of a field to former longtime Coach John Menard, who passed away in June 2019. The Berwick Town Council approved the dedication in June 2019. Above, members of Menard's family, including his wife, Nichole; his daughter, Mallory; and son, Clay; stand at a plaque recognizing the field dedication along with Berwick High School baseball players. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)